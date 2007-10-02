No monthly rate break for rainbarrels

Thanks to Don Brunell for his enthusiastic op-ed piece on rain barrels (Aug. 20). Seattle Public Utilities has been working with the Seattle Conservation Corps since 2003 to discount rain barrels to residents of Seattle. The program has provided Seattleites with a convenient source of rain barrels at a modestly reduced price. Since 2003, we've sold over 9,000 discounted barrels.



However, we must call your readers attention to an inaccuracy in the article. There is no monthly rate break triggered by purchasing a rain barrel. We offer a flat, one-time-only discount of $5 per barrel. This discount is passed on through the Conservation Corps, which purchases and retrofits the barrels.



Again, thanks to Mr. Brunell for his enthusiastic piece. If readers would like more information about rain barrels, they can go to http://www.savingwater.org/docs/rainbarrels.pdf. If they'd like to order a discounted rain barrel from Seattle Public Utilities, they can go to www.binsandbarrels.com.



Carl Woestwin



Program Manager



Seattle Rain Barrel and



Compost Bin Distribution