When pork flies

An intoxicated father of three was apparently miffed that he had to make dinner. He went to the bedroom to complain to his wife, who was nursing their 4-month-old child. When she reiterated that she would not be making dinner that evening, dad marched back to the kitchen, picked up a package of frozen pork chops, returned to the bedroom and hurled them at his wife's head, striking her in the eye. She started to dial 911, so he jumped on top of her and held her down for several minutes. When he released her she called for help and he fled the scene. He was later arrested for investigation of assault and for interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.



A 21-year-old woman brought her young son along to her tanning appointment at a Morgan Junction business. Though a sign on the wall states that "attendants will not watch the children of clients," the woman was accustomed to having a clerk do that task. But the regular clerk wasn't there and the male clerk refused to play babysitter. The two got into an argument, with the customer asking the clerk not to smoke around her son, and the clerk allegedly yelling at the customer and physically escorting her to the door. Both were given police business cards with the incident number.



A disagreement over a pair of socks turned physical and led to a local man being booked into King County Jail on Friday. He took the socks off of his son. The mother tried to put them back on. When dad tried to take them off again, mom slapped him. Dad pushed her and hit her in the face when she tried to take the son from him. Dad was held for investigation of assault.



Another local father was booked into King County Jail after officers arrived at a home and heard adult male yelling "out of control." Inside were a cowering 11-year-old and a frightened 13-year-old. One boy's bedroom was in complete disarray, with furniture and a TV turned upside down and items thrown around the room. Dad had come home from work and allegedly shoved the younger boy's head and face repeatedly to the floor. Dad said he was simply trying to control his son. The officer's report notes that the father was obviously intoxicated and very angry. The children report that this is not an isolated incident. Dad was booked for investigation of assault.



On Tuesday, an officer was directing traffic on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge when a car pulled up 100 feet behind his patrol vehicle. A young man got out of the car and leaped to his death, landing near railroad tracks on West Marginal Way.



An alleged attack near Sealth High School turned out to be a gang initiation gone awry. It seems that when one of the two "attackers" realized that his punches had caused the victim to bleed severely, he actually called 911 for assistance. Both attackers waited with the victim while he was treated by medics. They came forward with the true story, saying that they felt guilty for the fear that the false story had generated around campus. Following their confession, both attackers were placed on long-term emergency suspension.



The break-in at a medical marijuana clinic (reported in last week's column) occurred in Georgetown.



Burglaries by block: 6300 42nd SW, 8800 16th SW, 4100 21st SW, 1000 SW Trenton



Seven domestic violence incidents were reported in greater West Seattle last week.