'First ever' West Seattle 5K Run/Walk this Sunday

The West Seattle High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association is giving one last push to solicit community support for its "first ever" West Seattle 5K Run/Walk event happening this Sunday, May 31.

"We’re expecting a great turnout (of about ) 800 to 1,000 to participants, especially if the extended weather forecast is accurate," said Jo Bader, an organizer of the event.

"We’re working hard to make this a first-class event and have registered people from all over the greater Puget Sound area and beyond," she said. "We’re excited to showcase our West Seattle community, as well as raise some much needed funds for West Seattle PTSA’s."

This is a family-friendly event that will raise funds to support educational programs at West Seattle High School.

Registration is still open. Gather together your family and friends, and register online, or by mailing or dropping off

your registration form at the school office. You can find more information here.

Registration fees are $30 for Adults, $20 for Students, and 6 and under are free. Prices go up after May 15.

This event takes the place of the annual auction for the school Tax-deductable donations are also accepted if you can't make it to the event.

The event coincides with the Alki Summer Street event, a car-free day courtesy of the City of Seattle. Read about it here.

To donate on to the 5K Run, click here, or mail a check to the school. Make checks payable to West Seattle High School PTSA - 5K Run.

Join the West Seattle 5K Run/Walk event on Facebook. Share the event Web site link on your favorite blog. Set up a fundraising page

on Active.com and invite your friends to support your efforts. Put up an event poster or pile of brochures at your workplace (contact

jobader@comcast.net for more information.)

Volunteers are also needed for people to help out on the day of the event, May 31 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The start location will be at the Alki Beach Bath House, 2701 Alki Ave. S.W. Please contact jobader@comcast.net.