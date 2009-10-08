Westside O'Rama- Everything nightlife in West Seattle
October listings
OCTOBER MUSIC and SPECIALS
Admiral Theater
2343 California Ave. S.W.
938-3456
Movie tickets $5.50
Friday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 22
"Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" (PG, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson) 1 • 3:50 • 6:40 • 9:30
"District 9" (R, Sharlto Copley, David James, Jason Cope) 6:50 • 9:10
"500 Days of Summer" (PG-13, Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt) 1:15 • 3:45
Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29
"The Time Travelers Wife" (PG-13, Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana) 1:15 • 4:30 • 6:50 • 9:10
Live Shows
Oct. 24 and 25
2009 Seattle Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Bamboo Bar and Grill
2806 Alki Ave. S.W.
937-3023
Happy Hour: Sunday through Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., 10 p.m. to Midnight, Friday and Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, Live Music
Thursdays, karaoke
Beveridge Place Pub
6413 California Ave. S.W.
932-9906
Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Micro Monday, $3 pints and $12 pitchers
Belgian Tuesdays and Free pool, $1 off all Belgian bottles.
Wednesdays, Trivia Quiz Night and wine specials, 8 p.m., $2 buy-in, winning team gets 80 percent of the pot, runner-up gets 20 percent.
Thirsty Thursday, specials vary.
Anglo Saxon Sunday, $1 off all British and German bottles, Free pool 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Bohemian
3405 California Ave. S.W.
938-2646
Happy Hour: Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All night Sundays and Tuesdays.
Jazz Sunday brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Live entertainers include: Barry Pollack, Active Ingredients, Dos Guitarras, Steve Rice, Djangomatics, Alma Villegas, Julian C., Two plus Two Jazz Trio, Larry Knapp, The Fred Hoadley Trio, Owen Yen Trio, Greta Matass, Suzi Jacobs-Higgins, Marco DeCarvelho, Katy Bourne.
Celtic Swell
2722 Alki Ave. S.W.
932-7935
Mondays, Traditional Irish Music, 7:30 p.m., No cover
Tuesdays, Pub Trivia Quiz, 8:30 p.m., No admission fee
Thursdays, Live Music, 7 p.m.
Most Fridays and Saturdays, Live Music, 10 p.m.
C&P Coffee Co
5612 California Ave. S.W.
933-3125
Saturday, Oct. 24
Kings Of Side Two (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Sunday, Oct. 25
Michael Green Acoustic Group (3 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
2 piece acoustic group and we play original folk music.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Notes From The Job Search (11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
Friday, Oct. 30
Bob "Bobcat Bob" Rice (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Easy Street Records
4559 California Ave. S.W.
938-3279
Check the Web site for in-store events at other locations
Elliott Bay Brewery and Pub
4720 California Ave. S.W.
932-8695
Happy Hour: Everyday, 3 to 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close
Feedback Lounge
6451 California Ave. S.W.
453-3259
Harmonic Happy Hour is 4 to 6 p.m.
Check Web site for special theme nights.
Redline Music and Sports
4439 35th Ave. S.W.
938-3598
Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Mondays, Johnny Smokes JAM
Tuesdays, tacos ($1.25) and Texas Hold-em
Shadowland
4458 California Ave. S.W.
420-3817
Happy Hour: 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.
Tuesdays, Songwriter's Showcase (open mic), 9:30 p.m.
Skylark Cafe and Club
3803 Delridge Way S.W.
935-2111
Happy Hour: Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m., late night Tuesdays from 9 to midnight. $1 off starter menu, wells, drafts, bottles and house wine.
Every tuesday OPEN TURNTABLES 6pm KARAOKE 9 p.m.
Every wednesday TRIVIA 7 p.m. OPEN MIC 9 p.m.
Upcoming confirmed shows: All shows are 21+ and start at 9 p.m. unless otherwise specified. This information is subject to change, so check the Web site often.
Thursday, Oct. 22
10 p.m. HELEN CHANCE
Friday, Oct. 23
9 p.m. BROKEN CHAIRS
11 p.m. SENATE ARCADE
Saturday, Oct. 24
9 p.m. ARMED WITH LEGS
10 p.m. COUNTERMEASURE
11 p.m. AT:1
Sunday, Oct. 25
[All Ages!]
8 p.m. THE BLACKHOUNDS
9 p.m. THE HOOT HOOTS
Thursday, Oct. 29
9 p.m. POSTSCRIPT
10 p.m. GLOSSOPHOBIC
11 p.m. ENTER THE NINE
Friday, Oct. 30
11 p.m. 13TH GRADE
Saturday, Oct. 31
8 p.m. COME AS YOU AREN'T! 3RD ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BATTLE FOR THE GOLDEN COWBELL
Talarico's
4718 California Ave. S.W.
937-3463
Happy Hour: Daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday through Tuesday it's Karaoke starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays
Karaoke- Sing your heart out from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Wednesdays
Trivia- $2 entry per person, starts at 8:30 p.m.New Belgiuim Trivia night featuring $2.50 New Belgium Pints
$3 Thursdays
All slices and drafts are $3 and Karaoke, 10 p.m.
Fridays
Live music featuring local and regional acts, 10 p.m.
Saturdays
DJ Dyce spinning for the only dance floor in the Junction, 10 p.m.
West 5
4539 California Ave. S.W.
935-1966
Happy Hour: 4 to 6 p.m. daily, $4 appetizers and signature cocktail specials, $2.50 pints of Manny's.
