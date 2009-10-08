Robinson Newspapers

Westside O'Rama- Everything nightlife in West Seattle

October listings

OCTOBER MUSIC and SPECIALS

Admiral Theater

2343 California Ave. S.W.

938-3456

Movie tickets $5.50

Friday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 22

"Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" (PG, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson) 1 • 3:50 • 6:40 • 9:30

"District 9" (R, Sharlto Copley, David James, Jason Cope) 6:50 • 9:10

"500 Days of Summer" (PG-13, Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt) 1:15 • 3:45

Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29

"The Time Travelers Wife" (PG-13, Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana) 1:15 • 4:30 • 6:50 • 9:10

Live Shows

Oct. 24 and 25

2009 Seattle Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

Bamboo Bar and Grill

2806 Alki Ave. S.W.

937-3023

Happy Hour: Sunday through Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., 10 p.m. to Midnight, Friday and Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, Live Music

Thursdays, karaoke

Beveridge Place Pub

6413 California Ave. S.W.

932-9906

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Micro Monday, $3 pints and $12 pitchers

Belgian Tuesdays and Free pool, $1 off all Belgian bottles.

Wednesdays, Trivia Quiz Night and wine specials, 8 p.m., $2 buy-in, winning team gets 80 percent of the pot, runner-up gets 20 percent.

Thirsty Thursday, specials vary.

Anglo Saxon Sunday, $1 off all British and German bottles, Free pool 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Bohemian

3405 California Ave. S.W.

938-2646

Happy Hour: Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All night Sundays and Tuesdays.

Jazz Sunday brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live entertainers include: Barry Pollack, Active Ingredients, Dos Guitarras, Steve Rice, Djangomatics, Alma Villegas, Julian C., Two plus Two Jazz Trio, Larry Knapp, The Fred Hoadley Trio, Owen Yen Trio, Greta Matass, Suzi Jacobs-Higgins, Marco DeCarvelho, Katy Bourne.

Celtic Swell

2722 Alki Ave. S.W.

932-7935

Mondays, Traditional Irish Music, 7:30 p.m., No cover

Tuesdays, Pub Trivia Quiz, 8:30 p.m., No admission fee

Thursdays, Live Music, 7 p.m.

Most Fridays and Saturdays, Live Music, 10 p.m.

C&P Coffee Co

5612 California Ave. S.W.

933-3125

Saturday, Oct. 24

Kings Of Side Two (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 25

Michael Green Acoustic Group (3 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

2 piece acoustic group and we play original folk music.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Notes From The Job Search (11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 30

Bob "Bobcat Bob" Rice (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Easy Street Records

4559 California Ave. S.W.

938-3279

Check the Web site for in-store events at other locations

Elliott Bay Brewery and Pub

4720 California Ave. S.W.

932-8695

Happy Hour: Everyday, 3 to 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close

Feedback Lounge

6451 California Ave. S.W.

453-3259

Harmonic Happy Hour is 4 to 6 p.m.

Check Web site for special theme nights.

Redline Music and Sports

4439 35th Ave. S.W.

938-3598

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.

Mondays, Johnny Smokes JAM

Tuesdays, tacos ($1.25) and Texas Hold-em

Shadowland

4458 California Ave. S.W.

420-3817

Happy Hour: 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.

Tuesdays, Songwriter's Showcase (open mic), 9:30 p.m.

Skylark Cafe and Club

3803 Delridge Way S.W.

935-2111

Happy Hour: Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m., late night Tuesdays from 9 to midnight. $1 off starter menu, wells, drafts, bottles and house wine.

Every tuesday OPEN TURNTABLES 6pm KARAOKE 9 p.m.

Every wednesday TRIVIA 7 p.m. OPEN MIC 9 p.m.

Upcoming confirmed shows: All shows are 21+ and start at 9 p.m. unless otherwise specified. This information is subject to change, so check the Web site often.

Thursday, Oct. 22

10 p.m. HELEN CHANCE

Friday, Oct. 23

9 p.m. BROKEN CHAIRS

11 p.m. SENATE ARCADE

Saturday, Oct. 24

9 p.m. ARMED WITH LEGS

10 p.m. COUNTERMEASURE

11 p.m. AT:1

Sunday, Oct. 25

[All Ages!]

8 p.m. THE BLACKHOUNDS

9 p.m. THE HOOT HOOTS

Thursday, Oct. 29

9 p.m. POSTSCRIPT

10 p.m. GLOSSOPHOBIC

11 p.m. ENTER THE NINE

Friday, Oct. 30

11 p.m. 13TH GRADE

Saturday, Oct. 31

8 p.m. COME AS YOU AREN'T! 3RD ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BATTLE FOR THE GOLDEN COWBELL

Talarico's

4718 California Ave. S.W.

937-3463

Happy Hour: Daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday through Tuesday it's Karaoke starting at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays

Karaoke- Sing your heart out from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wednesdays

Trivia- $2 entry per person, starts at 8:30 p.m.New Belgiuim Trivia night featuring $2.50 New Belgium Pints

$3 Thursdays

All slices and drafts are $3 and Karaoke, 10 p.m.

Fridays

Live music featuring local and regional acts, 10 p.m.

Saturdays

DJ Dyce spinning for the only dance floor in the Junction, 10 p.m.

West 5

4539 California Ave. S.W.

935-1966

Happy Hour: 4 to 6 p.m. daily, $4 appetizers and signature cocktail specials, $2.50 pints of Manny's.