Diversions

Arts and Entertainment in and around West Seattle

The print deadline for Diversions' submissions is Friday at noon for the following Wednesday’s publication, email sharah@robinsonnews.com.

Kenyon Hall

7904 35th Ave. S.W.

206-937-3613

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. Mostly Magor. Pianist Louis Magor hosts a musical melange featuring the Belle of the Hall, Connie Corrick, soprano Madeline Bersamina in her Kenyon Hall debut, and Gospel Luminary Pat Wright in a rare solo appearance. Songs and stories, with a kittenish nod to the holiday.



"Measure For Pleasure"

ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery

4711 California Ave. S.W.

206-938-0339

Oct. 21 - Nov. 14. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and 8, 3 p.m. A deliciously naughty Restoration-romp-meets-modern-sex-farce, Measure for Pleasure chases rakes, romantics, and transvestite tarts through mistaken identities, duels, and double-dealings galore on their way to learning that, whatever else it may be, love is rarely pure and never simple. Tickets $32 (under 25, $10).

Children’s puppet theater

Alki Bathhouse

2701 Alki Ave. S.W.

Tickets on sale at Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St, or call 684 -7430. For children ages 1 and up. $5 per person.

Oct. 24, 1 p.m.: Penny’s Puppets presents “Mother Goose on the Loose.”

October ArtWalk Artists and Locations

The West Seattle art walk is a monthly art event that is held the second Thursday of each month 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. year-round.

Bank America

4323 S.W. Admiral Way

Judy Olson, Acrylics on Canvas

Charlestown Cafe

3800 California Ave. S.W.

Paul and Judy Miller, Water Colorists

Chez Dominique

77 Spring

Stephen Rock, Impressionism

Coffee at the Heights

7349 35th Ave. S.W.

Carol Anderson, Wall Textiles



Illusions Hair Salon

5619 California Ave. S.W.

Toshi Ensumi, Oils on Canvas



Leisure Books

4537 California Ave. S.W.

Dori Westphal, Etchings and oils



Merrill Gardens of West Seattle

4611 35th Ave S.W.

Sarah Froyland, Acrylics



The New Seasons Hair Salon

4787 42nd Ave. S.W.

Hans Westphal, Photography

US Bank Admiral Branch

4200 S.W. Edmonds

Paul & Judy Miller, Water colorists



The Copper Cart

113 Bell St.

Marilyn Van Cleave Mixed Media, Judy Olson Acrylics



Tickets on sale at Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St, or call 684 -7430. For children ages 1 and up. $5 per person. Oct. 24, 1 p.m.: Penny’s Puppets presents “Mother Goose on the Loose.”