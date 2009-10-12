Diversions
Arts and Entertainment in and around West Seattle
Kenyon Hall
7904 35th Ave. S.W.
206-937-3613
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. Mostly Magor. Pianist Louis Magor hosts a musical melange featuring the Belle of the Hall, Connie Corrick, soprano Madeline Bersamina in her Kenyon Hall debut, and Gospel Luminary Pat Wright in a rare solo appearance. Songs and stories, with a kittenish nod to the holiday.
"Measure For Pleasure"
ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery
4711 California Ave. S.W.
206-938-0339
Oct. 21 - Nov. 14. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, and 8, 3 p.m. A deliciously naughty Restoration-romp-meets-modern-sex-farce, Measure for Pleasure chases rakes, romantics, and transvestite tarts through mistaken identities, duels, and double-dealings galore on their way to learning that, whatever else it may be, love is rarely pure and never simple. Tickets $32 (under 25, $10).
Children’s puppet theater
Alki Bathhouse
2701 Alki Ave. S.W.
Tickets on sale at Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St, or call 684 -7430. For children ages 1 and up. $5 per person.
Oct. 24, 1 p.m.: Penny’s Puppets presents “Mother Goose on the Loose.”
October ArtWalk Artists and Locations
The West Seattle art walk is a monthly art event that is held the second Thursday of each month 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. year-round.
Bank America
4323 S.W. Admiral Way
Judy Olson, Acrylics on Canvas
Charlestown Cafe
3800 California Ave. S.W.
Paul and Judy Miller, Water Colorists
Chez Dominique
77 Spring
Stephen Rock, Impressionism
Coffee at the Heights
7349 35th Ave. S.W.
Carol Anderson, Wall Textiles
Illusions Hair Salon
5619 California Ave. S.W.
Toshi Ensumi, Oils on Canvas
Leisure Books
4537 California Ave. S.W.
Dori Westphal, Etchings and oils
Merrill Gardens of West Seattle
4611 35th Ave S.W.
Sarah Froyland, Acrylics
The New Seasons Hair Salon
4787 42nd Ave. S.W.
Hans Westphal, Photography
US Bank Admiral Branch
4200 S.W. Edmonds
Paul & Judy Miller, Water colorists
The Copper Cart
113 Bell St.
Marilyn Van Cleave Mixed Media, Judy Olson Acrylics
