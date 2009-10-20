West Seattle land use

The following are applications or decisions made by the Seattle Department of Planning and Development, which can be appealed or commented on by the public.

4741 15th Ave. S.W.

Project: 3003134

An appeal that has been filed against a land use application to allow construction of 33 single family residences with accessory parking in an environmental critical area has been rescheduled.

The appeal hearing will now be held on Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. It was previously scheduled for Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

The project includes 5,500 cubic yards of grading.

The appeal specifically challenges the city's decision not to conduct an environmental review on the project. There are some conditions placed on this project. The development site is in a fish and wildlife area.

View details of the project here.

Applicant: Benjamin Pariser, 360-289-7995

City planner: Shelley Bolser, 206-733-9067