The West Seattle Farmer's Market is just one of many things to do and see here.

On the Go- Events Calendar

Upcoming things to do in and around West Seattle

Citizenship Class

Southwest Branch Seattle Public Library

9010 35th Ave. S.W.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Study to become a U.S. Citizen, prepare for the Citizenship interview. Improve you English. Citizenship application assistance is also available.

Skate Church Haunted House

“Underground” of West Seattle Baptist Church

4157 California Ave. S.W.

Oct. 29, 30, 31, 7-9 p.m. This is especially designed for teenagers of West Seattle so come prepared to get scared completely out of you wits! The “Empty Tomb” Haunted House is staffed by Skate Church and the leadership team of the West Seattle Youth Group. $5 each. All proceeds go towards funding the fun, positive activities of Skate Church. “Making a difference in our community.”

Hope Lutheran Church events

Children’s Harvest Festival - Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hope Fellowship Hall (4456 42nd Ave. S.W. – Oregon Street entrance).

Join us for a great Halloween alternative. Children, ages 3 to 10 years, will enjoy the games, crafts, candy giveaways, hot dog and chili dinner, cider, popcorn, caramel apples, and lots of family fun! FREE EVENT – COSTUMES WELCOME!

Where the Roadmap Ends

Southwest Library

35th Avenue/Henderson Street

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Where the Roadmap Ends, a facilitated discussion between parents about the challenges of parenting young adults, 20-30 years old, will be offered at Southwest Library meeting room (but is not sponsored by Seattle Public Library). This free conversation will focus of issues of family, money, communication, work, relationships, and school, plus whatever the participants bring to the table, with the central goal of exchanging ideas about How to Best Parent a Young Adult. The facilitators, Vashon teacher, Devon Atkins and Seattle therapist, Joyce Victor are both mothers of adults in their twenties, and plan to host discussions with young adults as well. For more information and registration, call Devon: 206-353-9227.

Kenyon Hall events

7904 35th Ave. S.W.

Seattle 98116

(206) 937-3613

www.kenyonhall.org

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.- Mostly Magor. Pianist Louis Magor hosts a musical melange featuring the Belle of the Hall, Connie Corrick, soprano Madeline Bersamina in her Kenyon Hall debut, and Gospel Luminary Pat Wright in a rare solo appearance. Songs and stories, with a kittenish nod to the holiday.

Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. The Annual Sousa Birthday Bash, featuring the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band, led by Liz Dreisbach. Special appearance by Soprano Connis Corrick. $8-$14.

Learn Watercolor painting from a master

C&P Coffee House

5612 California Ave. S.W.

Noted West Seattle painter and muralist Jennifer Carrasco is offering watercolor painting classes at C&P Coffee House beginning Oct. 27, and on subsequent Tuesdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Beginners and "old hands" are welcome. The fee is $120. To join the class contact Jennifer at carrasco@seanet.com.

Hiawatha Halloween Carnival

Hiawatha Community Center

2700 California Ave. S.W.

206.684.7441

Friday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., wear your scariest costume, play games, win prizes and have spooky fun! $2 Dinner Special consist of Hot dog, chips, and juice. Game tickets cost $.25 - $.50.

S.W. Seattle Historical Society Annual Gala

Salty's on Alki

1936 Harbor Ave. S.W.

206-938-5293

Saturday, Oct. 31, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. It's Halloween! Join the ghosts of Westside's past for an entertainingly ghoulish afternoon. Brunch, program and silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Log House Museum. Tickets $60 each, please RSVP.

Celebrate Green Seattle Day

Saturday, Nov. 7, 9-12 p.m.

Do your part for the environment in West Seattle! with the Friends of Lincoln Park! Join us to plant native plants in our splendid park. Meet in the north parking lot at the kiosk across from Rose St. Contact Sharon Baker (206) 464-1068 or sbaker@u.washington.edu

Learn Watercolor Painting

C&P Coffee House

5612 California Ave. S.W.

carrasco@seanet.com

Tuesdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. Noted West Seattle painter and muralist Jennifer Carrasco is offering watercolor painting classes. Beginners and “old hands “ are welcome. The fee is $20.

International Baccalaureate Information Night

Chief Sealth at Boren

5950 Delridge Way S.W.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Looking for a great college-prep experience? Check out the internationally recognized IB program at Chief Sealth. Learn from students and staff what makes IB unique including an Introduction to IB education, Overview of courses offered 9-12, Panel of current IB students and an Opportunity to see the curriculum and meet the teachers. Complimentary dessert buffet. Prospective students and families welcome.

Auction for great prizes

Fauntleroy Church

9140 California Ave. S.W.

932-2928

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Admiral UCC invites the West Seattle community to join us for a fun evening of fine dining and a chance to bid on some fabulous auction items, such as vacation lodging in Hilo, Palm Desert, Whistler and Ocean Shores and services like dog walking and computer advice as well as a variety of special gift baskets.

A silent auction will begin before the” Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes”-catered dinner at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. Tickets for the dinner/auction are $20 per person and may be obtained by calling the church at 935-2928 before Friday, Oct. 23.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Proceeds will help, in part, to support the many community outreach efforts of Admiral UCC.

"Float Our Boat"

Admiral Congregational United Church of Christ

4320 S.W. Hill St.

206-932-2928

Saturday, Nov. 7, 5 p.m. Admiral UCC will hold a Dinner/Auction called "Float Our Boat". Auction items include vacation lodging in Hilo, Palm Desert, Whistler and Ocean Shores. Services like dog walking and computer advice as well as a variety of special gift baskets. Tickets for the catered dinner are $20 per person and can be obtained by calling 206-932-2928, before Friday, Oct. 23.

Daystar Toastmasters

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

206-932-6706

Monday, Nov. 9, 12-1 p.m. Come experience the safe, supportive atmosphere in which you can grow your communication and leadership skills. Improve your ability to think on your feet and become more comfortable speaking to groups. Meetings are the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Arrive 5-10 minutes early for orientation. See http://daystarclub.freetoasthost.us. Any questions email to: contactus@daystarclub.freetoasthost.us or call Bill at 206-932-6706.

Selling Your Home Successfully

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

206-938-6194

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Real estate experts Jane Conrad and Rebecca Bomann present valuable tips and answer your questions. Reservations being taken know for this free seminar especially for seniors and their families. Brunch will be served. Reservations required.

"Catsino!"

Beveridge Place Pub

6413 California Ave. S.W.

www.beveridgeplacepub.com

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2-6 p.m. Hotwire Hold’em, Pig Craps, BlackCat 21 and Wheel of Fido ‘n’ Feline Fortune are just a few of the games we'll be playing at "Catsino." Tickets $25, includes tote bag with $1000 "Catsino Bucks", 3 raffle tickets, 1 free drink ticket, gaming instructions, catered hors d'oeuvres, and more! All proceeds support our "It's Hip to be Snipper" program.

Community Art Exhibition

South Seattle Community College Art Gallery

Jerry Brockey Student Center

6000 16th Ave. S.W.

206-764-5337

Opening Reception Thursday, Nov. 12, 5-7:30 p.m.

The Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m. Admission is always free to the public. The Community Art Exhibition features a diverse range of works created by artists living and working in the Seattle community. A variety of mediums are featured, including photography, sculpture and painting. Current works by artists Anna-Maria Vag, Carina A. del Rosario, Eileen Dempsey, Jenny Fillius, Gina Muñoz-Bryant, Justin Mata, and Tina Linville will be on display.

Annual WS CoolMom Toy Swap ‘n’ Sale

Fauntleroy Church

9140 California Ave. S.W.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Get some tips on being greener. Listen to 2-5 minute presentations on living a more sustainable lifestyle. It’s all just part of the fun of donating toys for kids from infants to 12 years old. Drop off points will be set up throughout West Seattle and we’ll gather here to sort it all out. Come have some fun with us. Call 206-715-0893 to donate. We present this event in partnership with West Side Baby.

Holiday Bazaar

Highland Park Elementary

1012 S.W. Trenton St.

206-252-8240

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 30 vendors selling home made items as well as a few commercial vendors, bake sale items, lunch for sale, and raffle! We will be collecting food for local food banks, bring in one non-perishable food item in exchange doe one free raffle ticket. One ticket per person. Interested in being a vendor or any other questions, email highlandparkpta@hotmail.com.

Ballroomagic

Kenyon Hall

7904 35th Ave. S.W.

206-679-7229

Monday night Ballroom and Latin dance classes for adults. $15 per person. FREE class every 1st Monday of the month.

After school dance program classes Mondays and Wednesdays in November for ages 6 and up. Open enrollment. Visit www.baloricokids.com or call to register.

Stop N' Shop

4504 California Ave. S.W.

Pictures and silver items will be 50 percent off regular price from October 28th through November 3rd, 2009. All proceeds go to the Senior Center of West Seattle. Our hours are from 10:00am to 4:00pm seven days a week. We close for all public holidays. For donation, volunteer or membership information please call, 206-932-4044.

GriefShare

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave. S.W.

206-932-7459

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m. An international grief recovery support group. If you have lost a loved one to death you are welcome to attend. This is a 13 week program.

Weight Loss Challenge & Free Nutrition Class

3420 S.W. Cloverdale St.

206-947-4967

Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. 12 week friendly competition, based on nutrition, lifestyle, exercise classes. Last challenge lost 238 pounds! $35 participation fee goes towards Jackpot and paid back to the "Biggest Losers" www.WeightLossChallengeSeattle.

Holy Family Parish Craft Fair

School Tice Hall

9615 20th Ave. S.W.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fifth annual craft fair. We will be selling ceramics, jewelry, children's books, knitted items and many other hand made crafts. We have food and hourly raffle drawings. Proceeds go to the cost of the Parish wide christmas breakfast. For more info call Betty at 206-763-0886.

Camp Long Programs

October and November

5200 35th Ave. S.W.

206-684-7434

Sugar Skull Making Saturday, Oct. 17, 2-4 p.m. Ages 8 and older. Create your own sugar skulls. Anyone can join in this wonderful artistic tradition. $20 fee includes two take home skulls. Please register by Oct. 16 by calling 206-684-7434.

Family Spider Hunt Saturday, Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 1 and older. $7. Come on a spider exploration for the entire family. The variety and beauty of these itsy bitsy, very busy eight-legged critters and their webs is awe-inspiring. Discover the importance of spiders, how to live with them and the benefits of spider conservation. Please register by Oct.16 by calling 206-684-7434.

Evening Owl Prowl Saturday, Oct. 17, 7-9 p.m. Ages 1 and older. $8. Listen for the hoots and screams of Barred Owls. Look for regurgitated fur or feathers. Find bone ball pellets and try to identify the contents. Hear stories about our owls and practice your own hooting. Please register by Oct. 16 by calling 206-684-7434.

The Nature of Halloween Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. All ages. $6. Halloween is filled with spine tingling stories of night hunters, decomposers, bones, and teeth! Have fun as we look at some of the animals that we celebrate at Halloween. Put your fears to rest, but not your fascination! Learn about and meet some of your favorite Halloween creatures! Please register by Oct. 23 by calling 206-684-7434.

AAA Driver Improvement Program

West Seattle Christian Church

4400 42nd Ave. S.W.

206-243-3564

Saturday, Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Accepting reservations for its refresher course on defensive driving skills. The course gives practical guidance for traffic accident prevention and enhances driver safety and confidence. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 ears of age and over for automobile insurance premium discounts. All ages are welcome to attend. $16 per person.

WSHS Grad Night 2010

Barnes and Noble

206-718-2442

Nov. 27,28,29. Barnes and Noble stores will route up to 15 percent of receipts back to WSHS PTSA to support the class of 2010 with voucher number 10001303. Please plan to do your shopping on the 27, 28 or 29 at ANY Barnes and Noble in the USA on these days.

The money comes back to WSHS to support Grad Night. Do a good deed and get all your shopping done in one stop, while enjoying your coffee!

Core Conditioning for Ages 50+

Delridge Community Center

4501 Delridge Way S.W.

206-935-2162

Tuesdays, Beginning Oct 13, for 11 weeks. 8:45-9:45 a.m. Focus on strengthening the core region. Standing practice will improve the oblique muscles and your center of balance. Strength and balance in the trunk area of the body will help you avoid injury during your daily routine. All levels welcome.

Tot treks and tyke hikes

Camp Long

5200 35th Ave. S.W.

684-7434

Children ages 2 – 3. Share nature with your children. Learn effective and fun outdoor activities and ideas for other times and places. Please arrive 10 minutes before class time and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Sorry, no strollers. Activity Fee: $7 per adult/child pair. $3.50 for each additional person.

Kindermusik

Kenyon Hall

7904 35th Ave. S.W.

937-3613

Now scheduling. Give your child a head start. Kindermusik, for families with children aged birth through seven years, begins the first week of September. To register, visit www.kenyonhall.org.

Seeking ESL tutors

Our volunteers are at least 18 years old and fluent in English. An application, interview and background check are required. Training and on-going support are provided. After the initial match we ask tutors to meet with their students twice per week for 1.5 hours each time, for at least 6 months. For more information visitwww.stjames-cathedral.org/esl or call Cecilia at 382-4511 or cwalsh@stjames-cathedral.org.

Discovery Shop

4535 California Ave. S.W.

Items tagged in blue $1 through Oct 31. 50 percent off all Halloween items. Saturday, Oct 31, between 1 and 3pm Halloween treats. All proceeds go to fight cancer. The shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m .- 4:30 p.m. to customers & donators. Closed Sundays and holidays. The ACS Discovery Shop always needs volunteers. Please call 937 7169."

At the farmers market

www.seattlefarmersmarkets.org

This week will feature peppers, potatoes, pole beans, cucumbers, summer squash, peaches, pears, apples, plums, berries, melons, apricots, cherries, currants, nectarines, artichokes, eggplants, okra, potatoes, asparagus, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, greens, chives, fava beans, fennel, garlic, horseradish, kohlrabi, leeks, onions, peas, pea vines, radishes, shallots, tomatoes, turnips, apriums, rhubarb, peaches, herbs, cheese and dairy, eggs, pork, beef, chicken, duck, lamb, veal, goat, pate, soup stocks, mushrooms, wine, fish and seafood, dried fruits and veggies, dried mushrooms, fresh pasta, honey, artisan breads, fresh pastries, chocolates, cider, jams, jellies, sauces, spreads and preserves.

New groups

Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Memory Enhancement—Alternate Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Caregiver Support Group—Alternate Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Live Well with Chronic Conditions—Tuesdays 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Matter of Balance/Falls Prevention—Mondays, 1 – 3 p.m. starting Oct. 5

For info, call D’vorah, 932-4044, ext 2.

YMCA events

After school program

Alki Kid’s Place

6115 S.W. Hinds St.

Activities include crafts, games, Legos, movies, music along with quiet time for homework and tutoring. Alki Tae Kwon Do program is included for full time enrollees. Ages 4 – 14, 3 – 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20 per day or $90 per week.

West Seattle’s Biggest Loser

High Point Community Center

6920 34th Ave. S.W.

684-7422

Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. Each week we teach a different topic of nutrition. All participants receive free personal coaching, a free wellness evaluation, group support and more. $10 of your registration fee will be donated to help put an end to childhood obesity in America. Contact Mylissa Twohey at 579-4581 orgoalshappen@hotmail.com to RSVP.

Seattle Swing Dance Club

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

First and third Sundays:

Workshop I: 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Workshop II: 4 – 5 p.m.

Beginner free lesson: 4 – 5 p.m.

Dance: 5 – 9 p.m.

For more information visit www.seattlesdc.com.

Volleyball

Southwest Community Center

2801 S.W. Thistle St.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – noon. Men and women ages 50+ wanted for drop-in play volleyball. For information call Mary at 935-2162.

District Council meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Every third Wednesday, 7 – 9 p.m. Each month representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Volunteers needed

Sustainable West Seattle is seeking volunteers for our 2nd Annual Sustainable West Seattle Festival. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available. For information go to www.sustainablewestseattle.org, or email alkistu@hotmail.com.

Watts Basketball Sundays

West Seattle High School

3000 California Ave. S.W.

Year-round skills training sessions with Seattle hoop legends Donald and Slick Watts. For boys and girls grades 3-8. Register online at wattsbasketball.com. A portion of the proceeds to benefit the WSHS Boys Basketball Program.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Mondays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Our goal is to develop a resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited to network with us.

Thunder Girls

Fastpitch Softball

12U West Seattle Thunder Girls Fastpitch Softball is looking for athletes with a good attitude and desire to play tournament softball this spring and summer. If you are interested in arranging a tryout call Coach Greg at 669-6881 or email atgkormanik@comcast.net.

Propose a neighborhood project

www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/btgnsfcrf

Have ideas for neighborhood improvements? Propose a project today. The Neighborhood Projects Funds can be used for small-scale improvements such as sidewalk repair, traffic circles and traffic calming, sidewalks, school zone speed limit signs, playground improvements, etc.

Ballroom dancing with Loretta

West Seattle Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

420-3255

All ages, singles and couples welcome.

Tuesday, 6 – 7 p.m. Introductory Latin: Rumba, Cha Cha, Salsa

Tuesday, 7 – 8 p.m. Beginner Latin: Rumba, Cha Cha, Salsa

Thursday, 6 – 7 p.m. Beginner Ballroom: Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango

$10 donation.

Just Walkers

Saturdays, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. new class through South Seattle Community College Preschools for parents and toddlers now about 14-18 months old. Fun for little ones and a parent educator to talk with. Call 854-5279 for information.

Swing Dance club

Alki Masonic Temple

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

The Seattle Swing Dance Club has lessons at 2:45 p.m. and dancing begins at 5 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month. For more information call Merrill at 523-3205.

Business Networking

The Kenney

7125 Fauntleroy Way S.W.

Meeting Room 2

206-937-6369

Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Are you an electrician, architect, or photographer who wants to grow your business in West Seattle? If so, the Westside Professionals chapter of BNI wants to meet you. Bring 40 business cards for referral-based networking with a established group of local professionals on Wednesday morning at The Kenney. Breakfast will be served. We have open categories for other businesses as well. For more information, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Volunteers Needed

Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206-932-4044 ext. 8

The Senior Center of West Seattle has an excellent Volunteer Team and is looking for additional volunteers to enhance it's team. Volunteer opportunities available: The Cafe Assistant, Kitchen Assistant, Stop N' Shop Thrift Store, Front Office Receptionist, Evening Functions. Call Margie 206-932-4044 ext. 8 for more information.

Volunteers needed

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Providence Mount St. Vincent has a thriving volunteer program and seeks additional volunteer help in three key areas: office work, childcare, and visitors to the adult family home. For information call Storey at 937-3701 ext. 28170.

100th birthday preparations

6115 S.W. Hinds St.

Alki Congregational United Church of Christ is making plans for its 100th birthday in 2009. We are looking for help tracking down the families of the following Charter members of the congregation: George R. and Carrie E. Baker, Mr. and Mrs. Percy G. Copp, Mrs. E.J. Fuller, Mrs. Grace Livingston, Mrs. E.W. McGinnis, Mr. and Mrs. G.P. Peavey, Mrs. Ferdinand Schmitz, and Mr. and Mrs. B.H. Svendsen. If you can provide name and addresses of the descendents of these Charter members, please call the Alki Church office at 935-2661.