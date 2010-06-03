Photo by Laura Wold

L-R: Jared Jonson, Govt. Relations Specialist for KCDOT, Rep. Eileen Cody of West Seattle, Betty Patu, Seattle Public Schools board member, and Steve Shay with the West Seattle Herald convey some of the realities and challenges of running for office including including getting out in public and garnering publicity in media. Also on the panel, not pictured, is Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, Majority Whip.

Political Empowerment Panel discusses campaign realities at SSCC

The Political Empowerment Skill Building Program given by South Seattle Community College has been offering students the opportunity to interact and hear from experts and practitioners about their knowledge and experiences in politics and public services. On Thursday night, June 3, students heard 10-minute presentations by panelists before breaking up into groups to focus on assigned bills they would try to pass in a mock forum. The panelists then circulated and answered questions within the smaller groups.

Panelists included Jared Jonson, Government Relations Specialist, King County Department of Transportation, and former Field Director for County Executive Dow Constantine's successful campaign. Also, Eileen Cody, West Seattle resident and 34th Legislative District Representative, Sharon Tomiko Santos, Representative and Majority Whip, 37th Legislative District, and Betty Patu, Seattle Public Schools Board Member.

Also, Steve Shay, West Seattle Herald reporter and photographer was invited on the panel to discuss new media, including TV, Facebook, YouTube, and the Publicola and Herald websites, in addition to the power of print. He and the others were invited by course organizers Karen Chilcutt, the West Seattle Democratic Women Chair, Velma Veloria, Alice Coil and Laura Matson of SSCC. Veloria is a former Washington State Legislator from Seattle's 11th District.