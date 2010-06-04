Update: reFresh Southwest Festival schedule and final exhibitors announced
June 5 event taking shape
The Sustainable West Seattle Workshops and final exhibitors list have been updated along with a map to the festival on June 5.
Here's the link to the detailed story about the event.
MAIN STAGE:
Emcee: Alberto Mejia
DJ: B-Girl
1-130: Welcome, awards (Presentation)
1:30-145: Duwamish Drumming (Native)
2-230: Youngstown Records (Soul/Rock/R&B/HipHop)
2:45-315: Militant Child and Simar (need his stage name) (HipHop)
3:30-4: Cristina Orbe (Pop/Punk)
4:15-445: To The Sea (Rock)
COMMUNITY STAGE:
DJ: Neebor
130-215: Talent Showcase (Talent)
2:30-315: GG Green Magic Show (Magic)
3:30-4: Dream a Sound Future Awards (Presentation)
4:15-5: Quetzal (Fandango)
INDOOR WORKSHOPS:
Multipurpose Room 1:
1-3: Dream a Sound Future Workshop (Arts)
3:30-430: How to Create a Character with Gin Hammond (Theater)
Multipurpose Room 2:
2-3: Interact and Be Active with Dora Oliveria (Dance)
3:30-4: Quetzal (Fandango)
4-5: Breakdancing 101 with Vicious Puppies (Dance)
OUTDOOR WORKSHOPS:
Lawn Zone:
2-3: Pinwheels for Peace with Lana Sundberg (Crafts)
215-315: Improv. Giants! With Geoff Garza (Theater)
3-4: Rag Coaster Set with Nature Consortium (Crafts)
Family Zone:
1-5: Potato Sack Races (Game)
1-5: Face Painting Station (Activity)
1-5: Henna Tattoo Parlor (Activity)
1-5: Touch and Taste (Healthy Food Tasting)
1-5: Worm and Veggie Experience (Garden Activity)
1-5: Bubble Pop-Tastic (Activity)
1:15-2: Shrinky Dink Jewelry Making
Sustainability Exhibitor Zone:
1:30-2: Keeping Goats with Jennie Grant, Goat Justice League (Goats!)
2:30-3: Electric Vehicles by Craig Vinton (Transportation!)
3:30-4: Keeping Chickens by Jenifer McIntyre, Seattle Farm Coop (Chickens!)
4:30-5: Keeping Bees by Puget Sound Beekeepers Association (Bees!)
List of Exhibitors:
West Seattle Herald (stop by and say hello... Pick up a free copy of the Green Book)
Antioch University Seattle
34th District Democrats
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
West Seattle Emergency Communications Hub
Alaskan Way Viaduct and Seawall Replacement Program
Live Barefoot!
Palm Reading
Environmental Learning Centers & Public Health - Seattle & King County
Zipcar
Mariposa Naturescapes
King County Food and Fitness Initiative
West Seattle Food Bank
2 Brown Chicks Family Farm
Salish Sea Trading Cooperative
Delridge Produce Cooperative
Community Harvest of Southwest Seattle
Puget Sound Beekeepers Association
Lettuce Link - Solid Ground
Scratch and Peck Feeds
Seattle Farm Coop
Magic Bean Farms
Harvest Collective
Goat Justice League
West Seattle Blog
North Delridge Neighborhood Council
Senior Housing Assistance Group - Arrowhead Gardens
Second Use Building Materials
EOS Alliance
Woodland Park Zoo
EarthSystemsNW
High Performance Homes NW
Department of Neighborhoods
Feet First
Sustainable Seattle
Teen Link
Delridge Neighborhood Development Association
Dance for Joy
Master Composters
Clean Air Lawn Care
Craig Vinton - Electric Vehicles
West Seattle Natural Energy
Sustainable West Seattle
CoolMom West Seattle
Spokespeople - Sustainable West Seattle
Alki Bike and Board
Delridge Skate Park - Seattle Parks and Recreation
Seattle Parks and Recreation
Nature Consortium
Camp Long Environmental Learning Center
Longfellow Creek Watershed Council
The Coho Team of Windermere Agents
General BioDiesel
Master Gardeners
West Seattle Chamber of Commerce
