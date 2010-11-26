Reminder: Sustainable West Seattle 3rd Annual 'Money-Free Shopping Spree' Nov. 27

Sustainable West Seattle is gearing up for the 3rd edition of their "Money-Free Shopping Spree"

Set to take place on Nov. 27, or ’Green Saturday’, (the day after ‘Black Friday’) the event will be held at The Lodge at Camp Long. It will run from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The event's purpose is to promote more meaningful gifting of products made from raw materials or crafting of various sustainable categories.

Categories include:

Services: This is a wide open category usually traded with gift cards or certificates. Examples include garden consulting, household energy audits, childcare, bicycle repair, household item repair, massage, dietary consultation, clutter reduction, pantry clinic.

Art Crafts: All varieties of art including photography, paintings, stained glass, glass blown items, pottery, basketry, salvaged art designs, metal or wood sculptures, clay sculptures, music CDs, journalistic compilations, wall hangings.

Home Crafts: Soap making, candles, glass blowing, pottery, refinished wood furniture, stained glass, knitted goods, holiday center pieces, herbal medicines, herbal oils and scents, holiday wreaths, holiday decorations, doll houses.

Food Crafts: Dried fruits, canned foods, cakes and cookies, jams, preserves, honey, prepared dinners, wines, beer, ethnic meals, cheese making.

Salvaged/Refurbished Items: Children’s toys, children’s furniture, bicycles, wooden chairs/rockers, sporting goods.

All the exchanges are intended be for the purpose of holiday gift giving but not limited to that.