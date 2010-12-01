UPDATE: West Seattle Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, Dec. 4
Wake up early and come hungry for the 64th West Seattle Community Pancake Breakfast set to fill you up on Saturday, Dec. 4th from 7:00am to 11:00am
This is benefit breakfast of course and the Adult Donation is $5 Advanced Sale or $6 at the Door, Kids 12 and Under $3.
Discounted tickets are available through Friday. Contact Warren Lawless at 206-938-8032 or ewl@westseattle.com
The event is happening at the West Seattle Masonic Temple at 4736 40th Ave. S.W.
For your donation you get "2 Yummy Pancakes, a slice of Canadian ham, orange juice, coffee or tea, syrup & butter," according to the Kiwanis promotional materials plus for those who qualify a FREE Photo with Santa for Kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult.
The United States Marines will be collecting new, unwrapped “Toys for Tots” so plan on picking up a toy to donate for this cause too.
Kiwanis Club of West Seattle
We are a group of folks from West Seattle who are dedicated to community service.
Please join us!
Meeting times and contact info:
Our club meets at Be’s Café at 4509 California Ave SW in the Alaska Junction – south of Radio Shack on California Ave – on the 1st, 3rd and 4th Wednesdays of the month for Breakfast at 7am; and Lunch on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 12 noon.
Phone: 206-938-8032
e-mail: WestSeattleKiwanis@live.com
Web site: www.kiwaniswestseattle.org
www.facebook.com/WestSeattleKiwanis
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.