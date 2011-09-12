UPDATE: High Point fundraiser raised $4,000 for Somali famine victims
Update for Sept. 12
The following letter is from Shukri Olow, giving thanks for a successful fundraiser and all those involved:
First and foremost, we, the planners of the Fundraiser dinner for Mercy Corps and Islamic Relief want to THANK our volunteers, our 11 High Point women who made the delicious and authentic Somali rice, hilib, chicken, qalwa, mandazi, sambusa and tea. AND those who helped serve the food and cleanup! Your commitment to your community is admirable. Our volunteers, and co-workers from Neighborhood House including Fredolyn, Bianca, Aparna, Jennifer—thank you for your endless efforts in making High Point a better community for all.
Secondly, SPECIAL THANKS to our presenters and those in attendance: Mayor Mike McGinn and his wife Peggy Lynch for their support, Seattle City Councilmember Tom Rasmussen, Executive Director of Neighborhood House Mark Okazagi for his tireless work and engagement in this community.
Thank you Joy Portella-Director of Communications with Mercy Corps, Zuhair Motiwala with Islamic Relief, Seattle Poet Santiago, Asha Mohamed with Seattle Housing, Mahamed Sheikh from Trac Associates, Tom Phillips and Julie Wade, Mohamed Moallim with Muslim Housing, and The Seattle Channel for filming our event.
Lastly, THANK YOU DONORS for opening up your wallets and hearts to people unknown to you, to people on the verge of death because of hunger.
We had over 100 people attend our event and raised $4,000 for Islamic Relief and Mercy Corps. To both organizations—your work in countries around the world including Somalia is commendable and I hope that you continue to help those in dire need, even in difficult financial times.
Remember, your donation saved a life and THANK YOU for hearing the stories of those voiceless.
Sincerely,
Shukri Olow and Aser Ashkir.
Original Press release:
When: September 9, 2011 at 6 p.m.
Where: High Point Neighborhood House Center—6400 Sylvan Way SW, Seattle, WA
Contact: Shukri Olow, 206-696-3148 or solow@seattlehousing.org
Historically, Somalia was a nation with a socialist dictatorship government that could provide for its people. With power comes thirst for more power and in 1991, tribes wanting their turn at leading the country ousted the Somali government led by Siad Barre. In the ensuing Civil War; thousands of people, including children, the elderly, and mothers died at the hands of brutal militiamen. Thousands of Somalis walked and hitchhiked for weeks and months to find freedom, to find water and basic necessities, thousands dying in that journey for survival.
After 19 years of insecurity, and a weak transitional government, famine in Somalia has now destroyed the lives of nearly 12,000,000 people in the Horn of Africa. After years of drought, the crisis has now hit a tipping point. Famine has been officially declared in five regions of Somalia. The United Nations expects the famine to spread across all regions within two months. The famine is the result of crop failure, livestock death, and prices in local markets that are too high for most people to buy what is needed to feed their families. In addition, a weak government battling a militia group called Al-Shabab has created one of the worst humanitarian crises of our lifetime.
United States officials and aid agencies reported that the drought and now famine has taken the lives of 29,000 children under the age of five. We have heard countless stories, seen unforgettable images, and the situation worsens. In Somalia, children are starving to death before their mother’s eyes as they trek to Somalia’s capital Mogadishu or refugee camps. Without any time to grieve, a mother of five walked to save her only surviving child, racing against time only to die at the refugee camp.
In these tough economic times, we are all strapped for cash and have families to feed. But at the end of the day, it is up to us to do something because children and innocent victims are suffering. High Point residents are hosting a fundraising event to make a difference. In an effort to provide support to World Vision, residents are planning to raise $20,000. High Point residents have families in Somalia that are dying by the dozens. This tragedy is not only affecting the lives of innocent people in Somalia, but our clients, our neighbors, our friends and families. Those dying in the middle of the road, in bushes, and in refugee camps, are not nameless. Let’s take a moment to remember their lives at this event.
This fundraiser will benefit Islamic Relief or Mercy Corps. Your donation will help save a life.
