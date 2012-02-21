UPDATE:Tomorrow- Storytelling & Poetry returns to C&P Coffee Feb. 22
Poetry returns to C&P Coffee, again featuring open mic, & all are welcome to attend and participate 7pm, Wednesday, Feb. 22. 5612 California Ave. SW. Featured readers are Noel Parkinson and Beau Prichard.
Noel Parkinson is lots of things. At times, she even finds moments to reflect things into her laptop in words as a poet. She loves theater, office supplies, and the freedoms her liberal lifestyle affords her. She also loves both Tito and Beau dearly and is honored to be working with them in this wonderful capacity.
Beau Prichard was born in Australia, raised in New Zealand, and educated by Quakers in Oregon. He views himself above all as a story teller, working as a freelance writer and editor, and also helping others find their own words. He is also in the midst of building a theater company. He is presently directing Proof, which will open in February at the Odd Duck on Capitol Hill. He is honored to speak Tito's words this evening with Noel Parkinson.
