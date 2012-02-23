UPDATE 2: Four arrested in Feb. 9 jewelry store robbery
Update for Feb. 23
All four suspects in the Feb. 9 armed robbery of a jewelry/grocery store on the 9400 block of 16th Ave S.W. (on the Seattle side of White Center) have been arrested as of Feb. 22, according to Seattle Police.
Here are the details from Det. Mark Jamieson with SPD:
On February 9th, four suspects entered a grocery/jewlery store in the 9400 Block of 16th Avenue SW and robbed the employee at gunpoint. The suspects then fled the scene. Officers and Robbery Unit detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives developed information about the suspects. On February 16th, detectives contacted one of the suspects at his residence and took him into custody. After being interviewed by detectives, that suspect, age 17, was booked into the Youth Services Center (YSC) for Investigation of Robbery.
On February 17th, another suspect was located by detectives and taken into custody. That 18 year old suspect was later booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Robbery.
On February 22nd, at approximately 4:15 pm, another suspect was located in the 5600 Block of 39th Avenue Southwest. That suspect was taken into custody without incident. Another person was with him at the time, who matched the physical description of one of the suspects. Both suspects were interviewed by detectives and provided information about the robbery. The two suspects, ages 16 and 21 were later booked into YSC and KCJ respectively for Investigation of Robbery. This remains an active and on going robbery investigation.
Update for Feb. 10
Another pawn shop robbery in White Center
Det. Jeff Kappel provided additional information and suspect descriptions in the case:
On February 9th at approximately 12:26 p.m. four male suspects entered a combination grocery/jewelry store located in the 9400 block of 16th Avenue SW. At least one suspect was armed with a handgun. All four suspects were wearing dark-colored bandannas, black hooded sweatshirts and gloves. The suspects confronted the 58-year-old female victim (the storeowner and the only other person present inside the store at the time of the robbery).
The suspects ordered the victim onto the ground and repeatedly threatened to shoot her. The suspects then went directly to a safe that was open and is located behind the counter. The suspects grabbed several display trays containing jewelry and fled out a back door. A witness saw the suspects run out of the business and flee the scene in a silver van.
Responding officers located a silver Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue SW. A witness saw several males matching the suspects’ description exit the van and flee the area in another vehicle described as a red and green Ford Crown Victoria 4-door sedan. The Ford sedan and the four suspects remain at large.
Investigating officers impounded the silver Dodge Caravan which was taken to the evidence garage for processing.
The four suspects are described as follows:
Suspect #1: Asian male, early 20′s, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Suspect #2: Black male, late teens, 6 feet tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Suspect #3: Black male, late teens, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.
Suspect #4: possibly a Hispanic male; no further description.
Robbery detectives responded to the scene and continue to actively investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident or who may know the identities or whereabouts of any of the involved suspects is asked to call 911 or the Seattle Police Robbery Unit at (206) 684-5535 and refer to this incident. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Original coverage on Feb. 9
4 masked assailants entered a jewelry/pawn shop in the 9400 block of 16th s.w. according to Lt. Pierre Davis with the Seattle Police.
They got away with "untold riches" and early reports indicate one of the suspects may have flashed a gun, according to Davis. The incident occurred just after 3pm.
This is still very much an active investigation as the search for the suspects continues.
More details will be added as they become available.
