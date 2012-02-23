UPDATE: Former mayor Greg Nickels, a West Seattle resident, to run for secretary of state
FEB. 23 UPDATE
Former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels announced his run for Secretary of State today. Also in the race are Democratic state legislators Zack Hudgins and James Kastama, and former Democratic lawmaker Kathleen Drew, also Republican, Thurston County Auditor Kim Wyman, campaigning to succeed Reed, who has held the office since 2000.
Nickels was urged to run by state Democratic Party Chairman Dwight Pelz, and has hired Democratic consultant Christian Sinderman.
Former Seattle mayor and North Admiral resident Greg Nickels may run for Secretary of State. He shared some of his thoughts on the matter with the West Seattle Herald.
Nickels, 56, a Democrat, was legislative assistant to Seattle City Council member and future mayor Norm Rice from 1979 to 1987. He was elected to the King County Council in 1987, defeating longtime incumbent Bob Grieve, and reelected in 1991, 1995 and 1999. In 2001, he was elected Mayor of Seattle and was re-elected in 2005. Nickels ran for a third term in 2009, but he failed to advance to the general election after coming in third place in the primary election held in August 2009.
Since then the Chicago-born former mayor has traveled to the Ukraine to advise mayors there, taught with a Harvard fellowship, and served as a public delegate to the United Nations.
Former Mayor Greg Nickels:
Running for Secretary of State seems to me to be an intriguing possibility, but the potential candidate is never very objective. Being turned out of office though is a very humbling experience that gives you a different perspective on things.
Why SoS? It truly wasn't on my radar until my former colleague, Dwight Pelz's call just before Christmas. Since we (my wife Sharon and me) haven't made a decision I don't have a final answer to that but I do some ideas.
Public service has been a passion of mine for thirty-five years. This would be a logical continuation of that.
Elections are sacred. I've been on the ballot more times than I care to think (between primaries and generals -- 17) and election day is (or should be) a holiday. Our right to choose our leaders is very special and confidence in the system we use is critical. The electoral process should be inclusive and not work to disqualify people because of their status. I have a story to tell about how voting and civic engagement makes a positive difference.
The SoS is the keeper of the State archives. I have a passion for history and would enjoy helping tell Washington's story.
Ralph Munro did a good job of redefining the office to be a goodwill ambassador for the State, I have experience in this area as well.
All businesses and non-profits must file with the office, why not start promoting outstanding small businesses and the jobs they create? I did this with our Mayor's Small Business Awards. This could be very important to many struggling small towns around the State.
It's a great bully-pulpit and again I have some experience here.
There are also political considerations. No Seattle mayor has been elected to higher office since 1940, this would be less of an obstacle in the SoS race as a "down ballot" race. No Democrat has been elected since Vic Meyer won re-election in 1960. I like a challenge!
And, it would be fun. And for a guy who led a city of 11,000 employees and a $4B budget the rigors of the office would be manageable!
I'm exploring a possible race at this time and plan to make my decision by Valentine's Day.
(According to the Seattle Times, others who may run include Thurston County Auditor Kim Wyman, a Republican; Democratic state lawmakers Zach Hudgins and James Kastama, and former Democratic state lawmaker Kathleen Drew.)
