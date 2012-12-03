UPDATE: This coming weekend-Musica Sacra Chamber Chorale Christmas Concert Dec. 7, Holy Rosary, "A Candlelight Christmas"
Musica Sacra Chamber Chorale presents A Candlelight Christmas
From Musica Sacra:
"A Candlelight Christmas" is the theme of a concert of choral music to be presented by the Musica Sacra Chamber Chorale at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4210 SW Genesee St., West Seattle, Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 pm.
A candlelight procession opens to feature holiday choral music from the Renaissance through the modern day. An Advent-like atmosphere of mystery pervades the first half as segments on waiting, mystery and the mother are explored. The second half moves to more of a celebratory tone as we explore the meaning of light and end with a prayer for peace.
Composers such as as Whitacre, Caccini, Gjeilo, Forbes, and John Ferguson are featured as well as a setting of Silent Night by Stephen Paulus and the premiere of an arrangement of John Rutter’s Candlelight Carol written by Maestro Ingalls. This is a not-to- be-missed concert by one of Seattle’s premiere vocal groups.
MSCC will be partnering with the West Seattle Helpline and the West Seattle Food Bank for this concert series. Bring a hat, gloves or a scarf or 5 non-perishable food items and SAVE $5 on your ticket at the door.
Single tickets purchased in advance at our website range in price from $18 to $20.
Single tickets purchased at the door range in price from $22 to $25.
Discounted group rates of 10+ are available by email at info@musicasacrachamberchorale.com or call:
Musica Sacra Chamber Chorale: 425.277.0809
www.musicasacrachamberchorale.com
ABOUT MUSICA SACRA CHAMBER CHORALE:
Formed in 2011 to perform sacred music from a variety of sacred traditions in the sacred space for which it was originally intended, MSCC is a Seattle based, semi-professional chamber chorale of 12-16 elite singers. The Chorale’s secondary mission is to partner with other local non-profits in their outreach activities and to provide benefit concerts for children in need where possible.
