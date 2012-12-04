UPDATE: Lafayette Elementary Walk-A-Thon beats fundraising goal (Slideshow)
Update for Dec. 4
Just in from Stacy Sayles, organizer for the 2012 Lafayette Elementary Walk-A-Thon:
Lafayette Elementary's Walk-A-Thon this year raised $84,293 - a number that far surpassed our goal and could not have been reached without our business sponsors support and our FIRED UP students!
Funds raised by students during the Oct. 19 event help support PTA programs at the school. Their goal was $70,000.
Original story on Oct. 19
The kids of Lafayette Elementary in West Seattle absolutely got their daily workout today (Oct. 19) as they walked (and ran and danced) to raise funds for the school.
Their goal has been to raise $70,000 for PTA programs, including their Classroom Tutor Program, computer lab equipment, library books, art and science learning materials, field trips and more.
Kids ran on the track from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m, sometimes stopping for a drink of water and generally having a great time.
Volunteers Diana Toledo and Rachel Hagenson were among many others including parents who worked the bake sale booths, and danced to the upbeat music as the kids rounded the track. Toledo said, " This is our big fundraiser. It's a lot of fun for the kids and the parents who come out every year rain or shine. I'm a volunteer and I have two kids that are 2nd and 4th graders and I also have a Girl Scout Brownie troop I started this year so it's even more fun since I know many of these little girls. I think I'm having more fun than they are!"
Toledo and others have been out in the community procuring donations for the school. "I just came from Tran's Hair Salon and just collected over $200 in hair products and supplies."
Those on site felt they were well on their way to meeting and exceeding this year's goal.
Popular 2nd grade teacher Dano Beal was out giving high fives to the kids in a special wig. "My role is to get the kids to go more laps and have a big smile on their face the whole time they are doing it." Referring to his comedic wig he said, "This is my natural hair color and my natural hair cut. All the rest of the year it's a wig!"
You can donate a pledge at mylafayette.org.
