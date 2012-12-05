UPDATE 7: West Seattle woman charged in hit-and-run that sent two teens to hospital
Update 7 for Dec. 5
Charges of second degree assault and felony hit and run were filed against 37-year-old West Seattle resident Amy Lynn O'Brien on Dec. 4, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.
She is accused of running into two Chief Sealth International High School students near the school on Nov. 28. More details on the incident can be found here.
O'Brien's bail was set at $250,000 last week, but she was released from custody on Dec. 4 on "personal recognizance."
Arraignment is set for Dec. 17, 8:30 a.m., at the King County Courthouse.
Update for Nov. 30
Suspect in hit-and-run that sent two teens to hospital turns herself in; Bail set at $250,000
From the King County Prosecutor’s Office (in italics):
A bail hearing was held this afternoon for a 37-year-old Seattle woman suspected of intentionally running down two teens following an altercation outside Chief Sealth High School in West Seattle on Wednesday. The Court found probable cause for two counts of assault second degree and set bail at $250,000. The charging deadline is December 4. The suspect turned herself in to Seattle Police yesterday.
According to probable cause documents released after the bail hearing, police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run call at 10:13 a.m. on Nov. 28 to the 8600 block of 26th Ave S.W., near Chief Sealth. They arrived to find two young women, one 17 and one 18, on the ground being attended to by medics. A neighbor of the alleged suspect told police he saw her get into a fight with one of the girls.
Once the fight ended, the witness said the girls left but the suspect followed in her black Honda, getting out armed with a taser and chasing after them. Unable to catch up with the teens, the suspect allegedly got back into her vehicle and sped directly at them, striking them both head on and leaving them with serious injuries requiring a trip to Harborview Hospital for treatment.
The suspect, a West Seattle resident living near Sealth, called police later that day and said she would turn herself in at the Southwest Precinct. She never showed up.
The next day, on the 29th, the suspect turned herself in at the South Precinct, but not before contacting King 5 News to tell her side of the story. She set up a meeting in White Center with a reporter and camera crew, but decided not to stop when she saw the cameras. In a phone interview with the reporter after leaving, she alleged her car was being surrounded after the melee, and that is why she drove into the victims.
Asked to elaborate on her side of events after being arrested, the woman asked detectives to allow her to speak with an attorney.
Update Nov. 29 5:15pm
The suspect in the hit and run that injured two teenage girls on Wednesday Nov. 28 has turned herself in. At approximately 4:25 p.m. today, the female suspect, a 37-year-old woman, turned herself in to officers at the Seattle Police South Precinct. She was transported downtown, interviewed by detectives and subsequently booked into the King County Jail for Felony Assault.
Update Nov.29 5:05pm
One victim of the hit and run near Sealth has been released from the hospital. The other remains hospitalized.
Update for Nov. 29
The Seattle Times is reporting via the Associated Press that police know the identity and home address of the woman suspected in yesterday's hit-and-run that sent two West Seattle teenagers to the hospital.
Det. Renee Witt told the Associated Press they believe the suspect is still in Seattle, and she will be arrested when located.
The Seattle Police Department reported yesterday afternoon that the suspect called police to say she would turn herself in, but never showed up.
A 17-year old female victim has been released from the hospital while an 18-year-old victim remains in serious condition, according to the Times.
Update 2 for 6:48 p.m., Nov. 28
Seattle Police confirmed what the Herald learned from the primary witness to the incident near Sealth, that the use of a taser was threatened by the suspect,
The updated report from SPD states:
"Witnesses stated that the suspect got into a physical fight with one of the victims because the victim struck her (suspect’s) dog. The fist fight ended and the suspect left and returned to the area and located and chased the victim with a Taser. The victim ran away and was returning to school when the suspect reappeared with her vehicle facing the two victims. The suspect accelerated and hit both victims with her car. She then fled the area."
The suspect is still at large and is being sought by Seattle Police Detectives. Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.
Update - letter from Chief Sealth Principal Kinsey
Chief Sealth Principal Chris Kinsey has released a letter to the families of students there regarding the hit and run incident that took place across from the school Wednesday morning. Two girls were struck and taken to the hospital in the incident. Kinsey's letter reads:
"November 28, 2012
Dear Chief Sealth International High School families:
I wanted to let you know about an incident that occurred today near our school. At approximately 10:15 A.M. two Chief Sealth students were struck by a car while walking in the 2600 block of Southwest Thistle Street, across from the school.
Both students were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both were able to communicate with medical personnel. Seattle police are investigating the details surrounding the incident.
Please be assured that the safety and security of our students is our number-one priority. If you have questions or concerns, please contact me at (206) 252-8550.
Sincerely,
Chris Kinsey
Principal
Chief Sealth International High School
ORIGINAL POST
Two high school girls injured in hit and run near Sealth High School; Witness, 'I thought they were dead'
A woman struck two female students following an altercation this morning across the street from Chief Sealth international High School. Just shortly after 10 a.m., a suspect that a witness said "told us she was 37 years old," intentionally struck two female students with her car, in the 2600 block of SW Thistle.
An altercation between the two victims and the suspect preceded the hit and run collision. The female victims 17 and 18-years-old sustained minor injuries. Both victims were treated on scene by Seattle Fire and subsequently transported to Harborview Medical Center.
The female suspect was driving a black (unknown model) Honda. SPD officers are still searching for the suspect and vehicle.
A girl who was with the two injured girls said that they were headed to Westwood Village when an altercation involving two dogs took place. The argument led to the female suspect allegedly, according to the witness, speeding up to 35 miles an hour.
The witness, who asked not to be identified, said that the two injured girls "hit their heads multiple times and hit the ground very hard. I thought they were dead."
The witness said, "after we had the argument we walked away and said, 'Whatever then she started coming at us with her car and jumped out with a taser and we started running, and then she speeds up to like 35 miles an hour and hits them and they just fly. The girl that tried to help was hit and that's sad."
According to the witness the girls tried to pet the dogs which led to the argument.
Sealth Principal Chris Kinsey said the girls were not badly hurt and that more information would be forthcoming.
This story will be updated.
