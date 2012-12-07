WCCDA

REMINDER: White Center Community Summit will focus on neighborhood needs Dec. 8

The White Center Community Summit is set for Saturday, December 8th, 2012 at White Center Heights Elementary. The event is presented by the White Center Community Development Association.

You can register in advance here.

This event brings hundreds of neighbors, community organizations and White Center supporters together to address neighborhood needs/issues, gather resources for your family and to celebrate the accomplishments of the White Center community over the past year.



The theme for this year’s summit is “Continuing Change…10 More Years of Action,” reflecting on the work that has been accomplished in the 10 years since the White Center CDA was founded and looking toward what can still be done in the future.

“The event is a great reflection of the community because it shows the diversity in languages and cultures that are present in White Center," says White Center CDA Community Builder Marquise Roberson. “It also shows that even though our neighborhood is filled with so much difference that there is commonality that transcends it in our concerns and well-being of the community that we live.”

In addition to the entertainment during the event attendees will also receive lunch vouchers that can be redeemed at local White Center Businesses. As in years past there will be a resource center along with onsite interpreters and translated materials. Registration information can be found at http://www.wccda.org/home/wccda/2360

Those attending the event will receive a White Center t-shirt, lunch and the opportunity to have a family photo taken professionally. The event is free and open to the public.

WHITE CENTER COMMUNITY SUMMIT

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8, 9:00AM - 1:00PM

WHITE CENTER HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY - 10015 6th Avenue SW, Seattle WA 98146

(Corner of 8th Avenue and SW 100th Street in the Greenbridge neighborhood)

