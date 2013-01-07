UPDATE 5: Teen charged as an adult in home invasion robbery and rape near Top Hat
UPDATE for Jan. 7
The King County Prosecutor's Office charged 17-year-old Dailone R. Brooks-Harris with rape and robbery in the first degree on Jan. 7.
Brooks-Harris was linked to the crime through DNA evidence, and is accused of invading a young Top Hat couples home in November, pistol whipping the man and raping the woman while their infant slept nearby.
Police have yet to identify his accomplice.
Brooks-Harris is being held on $200,000 bail and has an arraignment scheduled for Jan. 17 in Kent, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
UPDATE for Jan. 3, 2013
UPDATE 4: Teen suspect arrested in home invasion robbery and rape near Top Hat
The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting an arrest in the home invasion robbery and rape that occurred in the Top Hat neighborhood in November of last year.
The suspect is a 17-year-old Skyway boy who is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman while his accomplice ransacked the home, according to KCSO Sgt. Cindi West.
He was linked to the crime through DNA evidence and it appeared the victims were chosen at random, West said.
It was Monday evening, Nov. 12, when a 20-year-old man pulled up to his Top Hat neighborhood home (located in unincorporated King County, north of Burien and east of White Center). He was moments away from seeing his girlfriend and their 18-month old child when two men accosted him, forcing him into the home at gunpoint and pistol-whipping him once inside.
Authorities said the 17-year-old suspect then raped a 23-year-old woman while her infant slept as the second suspect scavenged the home for valuables.
Both men fled the scene. There is no indication at this time that the second suspect has been arrested.
Here is the summary from Sgt. West with KCSO:
DNA evidence led detectives to a 17 year old man who was arrested this morning (Jan. 3) in connection with a Home Invasion Robbery and Rape that occurred in the White Center area in November.
Detectives recovered DNA at the scene of the rape/robbery and entered the information into a DNA database (CODA). The DNA from the scene matched that of a known subject.
King County Sheriff’s Detectives and TAC 30 (Swat) served a warrant early this morning at the man’s residence in the 6800 block of S123rd St in the Skyway area. The man was arrested for rape and robbery and booked into the Youth Service Center.
The rape/robbery occurred on November 12th around 8:40 pm in the 10800 block of 6 Ave S. The victims, a man and his girlfriend, were home with their 18 month old child when two armed men entered the apartment and pistol whipped the man and sexually assaulted his girlfriend.
Detectives said the second suspect is still unidentified.
The suspect’s name will be withheld pending charges. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
----------- Original Coverage ------------------
UPDATE for Nov. 16
The King County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch for one of the suspects in a home invasion robbery on Nov. 12 in Top Hat near the Burien border. (please see above).
UPDATE: King County Sheriff's have released updated descriptions
of the suspects in the home invasion near Top Hat on Monday night.
The suspects are described as;
#1. Black male, approximately 5’9, 195 lbs with a “buzz” haircut. He was last seen wearing a mask over the bottom half of his face and gray shoes. (no age yet)
#2. Black male, approximately 5’5”, 180, last seen wearing a gray zip up shirt, with a black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and a black belt. (no age yet)
Detectives said there appears to be no relationship between the victims and suspects. Investigators are trying to determine why this house was targeted and what items were taken from the residence.
Original Post Monday Nov. 12
The West Seattle Herald/White Center News news partner KCPQ FOX 13 is reporting that the King county sheriff confirms two men pistol whipped a man, sexually assaulted a woman during a home invasion while their 18 month old child was sleeping. The assailants are described as black men, with thin builds between 19 and 25 years old. One was said to be approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.
The invasion took place in the 10800 block of Sixth Ave. South. in a triplex there between 8 and 8:30pm. Monday according to deputies.
Police said a man who lives there had come home when two armed men approached him and forced their way into the house. Once inside, he was pistol-whipped.
A woman who was inside the home was sexually assaulted, according to investigators.
The 18 month old was not injured. Both the man and woman have been taken to the hospital.
The men went through the home, possibly looking for valuables and taking some items (though exactly what is not yet certain) before fleeing.
SeaTac and King County police responded to the scene.
A K-9 unit has been called in to search for the assailants. They are still at large.
