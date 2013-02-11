White Center CDA

REMINDER: First Annual White Center 5k is this Saturday, Feb. 16

White Center's First Annual White Center 5K Walk and Run is coming up on February 16th, and all race proceeds will benefit the White Center Community Development Association and the YES Foundation.

Here are the details from race organizer Tony Vo:

The White Center Community Development Association (CDA) is partnering with the YES Foundation of White Center to plan the first annual White Center 5K Walk & Run. This new community event will take place on February 16, 2013 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at White Center Heights Park.



Registration for the 5K will begin at 8:30 that morning with community performances following the completion of the run which starts at 10:00am. The cost of participation is $25 for people 55 and older, $30 for people between the ages of 11 and 54, and free for children 10 years of age and younger. All proceeds from the event will benefit the White Center CDA and the YES Foundation.

“I’m really excited for this new event in White Center,” says Tony Vo on the WC5K planning committee. “This 5K will allow local residents to support one another and at the same time will showcase the positive attributes of our community to those who are less familiar with White Center but want to participate in the run.” All 5K attendees will receive a ‘Passport to White Center’ with coupons that can be redeemed at local businesses.

In addition to a free White Center 5K T-shirt, this event will provide attendees with free Green Mountain Coffee. Also on site there will be music and informational booths from local organizations including Rat City Roller Girls, the Cambodian Cultural Alliance, WithinReach and Hope Heart Institute with their mascot Captain Cardio.

Those interested in attending can sign up by visiting the WC5K registration page at http://whitecenter5k.brownpapertickets.com/ or visit http://www.facebook.com/WhiteCenter5kWalkRunfor more information.

The mission of the White Center Community Development Association is to promote a vibrant neighborhood and high quality of life for White Center residents and stakeholders through the development of authentic leadership opportunities and community-led, neighborhood initiatives. This is accomplished through three lines of business: neighborhood revitalization, family development, and community building.

The YES Foundation of White Center exists to address the social, economic, educational, physical, and spiritual needs of youth in the White Center area. By developing programs and partnering with other organizations, they provide kids with positive role models and powerful life experiences to encourage their hope and vision for the future.

For more information please contact Tony Vo at Whitecenter5k@gmail.com

