REMINDER: Got a green idea? Present it to Sustainable West Seattle for chance at a grant

Deadline is Feb. 19

Update for Feb. 13

Sustainable West Seattle Green Project $1000 Grant Deadline February 19th

WEST SEATTLE – Do you have an idea for a green project but need some seed money to get started? Sustainable West Seattle is sponsoring a $1000 Green Project grant to bring your idea to life and make West Seattle a little greener. The grant deadline is February 19th.

Your green idea can be either just be the start of something ambitious or a small endeavor. It can be long running or short term. We're also open to add-ons or new features to current projects, as long as your idea is a new innovation or addition to that program.

Applying is easy – just fill out a short two-page form on the SWS website to share your idea and make an informal five-minute presentation at our next Sustainable West Seattle meeting on February 19 at 7-9pm. After the presentations, you’ll have an opportunity to interact with the audience to describe your idea and the impact your project will have on the community. All details are available on the SWS website.

SWS will support the chosen project by providing funding, expertise and volunteer hours to make the project a success. Projects will be chosen by the SWS Project Committee and announced at our March general meeting.

The CoHo Team of Windermere Agents are providing SWS with a generous grant to allow us to move forward with this innovative project.

For more details and a Green Project form, go to Sustainable West Seattle’s website at http://www.sustainablewestseattle.org.

Original post on Jan. 16

Sustainable West Seattle Solicits Green Project Ideas for 2013 (information from SWS)

Sustainable West Seattle is soliciting proposals for our new Green Project Incubator grants program. The grant for $1000 will fund small projects or provide seed money for larger endeavors. Details are available at the next SWS meeting on Tuesday, January 22nd at 7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle and on the SWS website.

At the February Sustainable West Seattle meeting, groups or individuals with a proposal will be asked to present their idea and to interact with the audience describing their idea and the impact that project will have on the community.

The Green Project Incubator builds sustainability and resilience in our West Seattle neighborhood. SWS will support the chosen project by providing funding, expertise and volunteer hours to make the project a success. Projects will be chosen by the SWS Project Committee and announced at our March general meeting.

SWS projects begin as ideas from the community, receiving both funding and volunteer support resulting in successful programs. These include:

- West Seattle Tool Library, which now has more than 1,000 members.

- Community Orchard of West Seattle (COWS) demonstrates and encourages urban gardening and began as a project of Community Harvest of Southwest Seattle.

- Tox-Ick education program engages Puget Sound residents about the problem of polluted runoff and the simple actions individuals can take to prevent it.

- West Seattle Spokespeople facilitates a transition from car to bike and is allied with Spokespeople U.S.

The CoHo Team of Windermere Agents is providing SWS with a generous grant to allow SWS to move forward with this innovative project.

For more details and a Green Project Incubator form, go to Sustainable West Seattle’s website at http://www.sustainablewestseattle.org.

About SWS:

Sustainable West Seattle educates and advocates for urban sustainability in our local community. SWS envisions a West Seattle community of empowered citizens who actively lead toward greater self-reliance, local democracy, social justice, and existence in harmony with life on earth. SWS meets the 3rd Monday each month at 7 PM. See the SWS website for meeting location.

SWS projects:

West Seattle Tool Library is a community-led project to provide pay-what-you-can community access to a wide range of tools, training, and relevant advice. By providing this service, the West Seattle Tool Library aims to inspire its community to participate in community projects, such as park restorations, and pursue sustainability through fun projects like backyard gardens, home energy improvements, and water harvesting.

Tox-Ick is an outreach and education effort born out of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Sustainable West Seattle. The objective of the program is to help educate a critical mass of Puget Sound residents about the problem of polluted runoff and the simple actions individuals can engage in to stop it. Online resources are available in the fight against the Tox-Ick Monster.

Community Orchard of West Seattle (COWS) provides a home-scale model that demonstrates how much food can be grown on a city-sized lot. Our produce goes to our volunteers, neighbors and local food security programs while we provide a venue for public agricultural education and community gathering.

West Seattle Spokespeople facilitates a transition from car to bike and is allied with Spokespeople U.S. Our goal is to make West Seattle a more bike-able community through education, group rides and assisting riders in developing their skills.

About CoHo Realty:

The CoHo Team of Windermere Agents believes that where we call home is important. We believe that home—a place of shelter, a vibrant neighborhood and community, a sense of safety and belonging—should be obtainable by all. CoHo Realtors donate a portion of their profits to projects that support housing and community. Community + Home = CoHo.

Event contact: Bill Reiswig, 206.883.7040,sustainablewestseattle.org