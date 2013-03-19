UPDATE 2: Michelle Shocked Meander's Kitchen performance cancelled; Replaced with Queer Burlesque youth benefit show
UPDATE 2:
Meander's Kitchen owner Miranda Krone, has taken steps to react in a positive way to the cancellation of the performance by Michelle Shocked whose appearance was cancelled yesterday following a performance in San Francisco during which the singer made some "Homophobic" remarks. Krone made an announcement on her Facebook page that in place of the cancelled performance she would sponsor a "Queer Burlesque and Cabaret" show as a benefit for local LGBT youth. Krone wrote"
"As many of you know by now, Meander's Kitchen was scheduled to host Michelle Shocked on April 26th, and have cancelled that show. Instead, we have rescheduled a Queer Burlesque and Cabaret for that night as a benefit for local queer youth. By supporting our youth and helping to create a sense of place, community and self, we help to short circuit the cultural influences that so often leave us feeling alone, out of place, and living with self-hatred and denial. This is only one aspect of fighting bigotry, but it one that is key to it Getting Better, and one that fills me personally with hope.
I hope we'll see you April 26th. More details to come. *Smooches*
March 18 post
Well known singer songwriter Michelle Shocked's White Center performance has been cancelled, according to a post on Facebook from Meander's Kitchen where she was due to perform April 26. They state that it was due to a "homophopbic performance in San Francisco last night."
The post states: "Meander's Kitchen will not be hosting Michelle Shocked for her April 26th performance in Seattle due to her homophobic performance in San Francisco last night, during which she actually said "God Hates Fags". I'll post more about this later. But no. Just, no."
The original performance had been arranged by Village Green Perennials owner Vera Johnson who said, "In 100% support of CANCELLING this show. I apologize for this (and do realize this in no way is a reflection of me) I am not at all supportive of Michelle Shocked's Roadworks or her homophobic performance in San Francisco last night. Miranda Krone and Vera Johnson say NO WAY!!! I have called her (Michelle) and emailed her twice, she is not responding. I have informed her that we will not host nor support this kind of bigotry and hatred. Also, just to be clear, I told her many of her followers are Queer, and she is biting the hand that feeds her. I hope she gets the help she needs, as she clearly seems troubled."
According to Johnson, and the site ChicagoReader.com her performances around the nation are being cancelled after she reportedly said, "You can go on Twitter and say God hates fags.'" OregonLive.com has posted that her show in Portland is cancelled too. They quote BayAreaReporter.com who say that Shocked said, "When they stop Prop 8 and force priests at gunpoint to marry gays, it will be the downfall of civilization and Jesus will come back."
Original Post Jan. 12
Well known singer songwriter Michelle Shocked is coming to Meander's Kitchen on Friday, April 26th, 2013 and all because of Vera Johnson of Village Green Perennial Nursery.
Meander's Kitchen recently moved from West Seattle to White Center and is located at 9635 16th Ave SW.
The performer came to a show on Vashon Island last year and Johnson was asked to speak at the show on foreclosure issues. She had been through the potential loss of her home and business in an action brought by Bank of America last year that drew a lot of media attention.
"We were in the Ferry line on Vashon and it was 11:30 at night," said Johnson, "and we were parked side by side so she jumped in the van with me and the kids and we talked for like an hour." It was during that conversation that Johnson asked Shocked to come and perform at the Nursery. Shocked agreed but the date she had available in April was not secure weather wise. Miranda Krone, owner of Meander's Kitchen, recently moved into the rental house on the same site as the nursery and Johnson asked Krone if Shocked could perform there. The deal was set.
Shocked first gained fame following her debut album in 1988 "Short Sharp Shocked" which got airplay on college radio stations. She has toured and released well received recordings since then and contributed a song to the Dead Man Walking film soundtrack in 1995. Her most recent album is Soul of My Soul, released in 2009.
She will peform at 8:00 PM at Meanders Kitchen, 9635 16th Ave SW Seattle as part of her Roadworks 2013: 25 Ears of Short Sharp Shocked tour
Tour information is available on Facebook here:
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Meanders-Kitchen/191913770836270?v=info
You can buy tickets in advance on her website beginning Jan. 31.
http://www.michelleshocked.com/index.htm
Price: $23 adv/$25 door
Featuring legendary guitarist Pete Anderson & his band! buy tickets here, available beginning Jan 31.
