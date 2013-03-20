UPDATE: West Seattle family to participate in Puget Sound Energy home makeover challenge
Show starts March 20
Update for March 20
Information from Puget Sound Energy
It’s finally here, the first episode of Re-Energized by Design premiers today! People can tune and watch the Bedford Family from West Seattle as they compete head-to-head with five other families to achieve the home makeover that best combines great design and energy efficiency.
Meet the Contestants
The premier episode, Meet the Contestants, introduces the six colorful families who will battle it out for the $5,000 grand prize.
From the Bedford family, who bought their house from hoarders, to the Sayers, who built their own house from the ground up, one thing is clear: there is no obvious front runner! It could be the environmentally-minded Mendes family, the White family with three generations under one roof, the Reilly family with their comfortable, laid-back home, or the Grafstein family in their brand new house.
Check out the first episode here: http://reenergizedbydesign.com/webisodes/ (or, for ease, the video is posted in this story).
More on the Series
Each Wednesday from March 20-April 24, Puget Sound Energy will release the next episode of Re-Energized by Design at www.pse.com/reenergizedbydesign. Viewers will follow the contestant’s race to combine bold design choices and energy-efficient ideas, transforming each room into a stunning, functional and efficient space on a tight budget. To advance, contestants must impress celebrity judges—radio personality Marty Reimer, 425 and South Sound Magazine Editor Lisa Patterson, and local society and event photographer Duell Fisher.
Original post on Jan. 26
Information from Puget Sound Energy
Six PSE customers sharpen their competitive design skills to rumble in an energy-efficient room makeover competition
On Jan. 24 Puget Sound Energy introduced the six contestants for Re-Energized by Design, a design competition in which PSE customers will compete weekly in a series of energy efficiency room makeover challenges. Prizes include light emitting diode (LED) and compact fluorescent light (CFL) lighting from GE, and a full laundry and kitchen appliance suite by Frigidaire. The last contestant standing will win $5,000.
“The stakes are high so we know the competition will be intense,” said Dennis Rominger energy efficiency expert at PSE. “These six contestants are ready to compete head to head. Sweat will be shed, winners will be crowned and most importantly, we will see creative ways to bring great design and energy efficiency together.”
The six contestants who will compete in Re-Energized by Design rose to the top during an intense selection process, including submitting videos or photo entries, a public vote to select 10 finalists, and final interviews. During the process, each entrant was evaluated on a variety of factors, including the originality and creativity of their entry, their understanding and enthusiasm for design and energy efficiency, and the energy savings potential of their home.
Each Re-Energized by Design contestant brings unique skills to the competition, including West Seattle resident Kristen Corning Bedford.
No challenge is too big for Kristen. She and her husband, Slade, purchased their home from hoarders, moving in with a two-year-old with another child on the way. They have spent the last two years working to make it their dream home.
Slade and Kristen grew up in the Northwest and are proud to call West Seattle home. Together they like to dream of creating things, including how to constantly fix up their home.
“A home should tell a story about the people who live there," Corning Bedford said. "I have a good eye for design and have been creating a vision for the spaces in this home for nearly two years. The work for this contest is the work I've been looking forward to since the day we moved in: bringing better light and color to the space.”
Each contestant’s efforts will be supported by a dedicated design coach who will provide style guidance and encouragement.
Re-Energized by Design contestants will participate in five room makeover projects. After each makeover challenge, local society and events photographer Duell Fisher, 425 and South Sound Magazine editor Lisa Patterson and radio personality Marty Riemer will review and score each contestant’s effort. The lowest-scoring contestant in each round will be eliminated.
Online “webisodes” that get up close and personal with each contestant as they make their homes more beautiful and energy efficient will begin airing weekly in March, at www.ReEnergizedbyDesign.com. Until then customers can follow Re-Energize on Facebook at Facebook.com/Re-Energize for energy efficient design tips, special product promotions, and to learn more about contestants.
