UPDATE: Andrew Borrachini wins national "Best Bagger" Championship
Wins $10,000 prize, 'Golden Grocery Bag' trophy and will appear on David Letterman show
UPDATE 3pm Mar. 25
West Seattle's Andrew Borrachini will get some national television exposure on the David Letterman "Late Show" (CBS Channel 7 or 107 here locally) at 11:35pm tonight. He will get a chance to show off his award winning grocery bagging skills that took home honors as the best in the U.S. on Feb. 10.
Original Post Feb. 11
West Seattle's Andrew Borracchini won top honors at the National Grocers Association sponsored Best Bagger contest in Las Vegas on Feb 10. The win gained him a check for $10,000 and the "Golden Grocery Bag" trophy. The contest pitted him against the best-of-the-best from 23 states.
The "Best Bagger Golden Lane", a special checkout stand will be installed at the Metropolitan Market in the Admiral District to honor his accomplishment.
Andrew Borracchini has won the statewide qualifying Best Bagger competition for the last 2 years.
After the national win he flew to New York to schedule an appearance on the David Letterman show. Borrachini said of his win that he “just worked harder and tried to remain less stressed.”
Metropolitan Market Store Manager Glen Hasstedt who has also previously trained Andrew’s brother and sister at Metropolitan Market urged Andrew to “stay grounded, stay focused on your job, and not get overwhelmed” and practiced with him 4 days per week (including weekends) for months, and every day in the weeks leading up to the nationals.
The Borracchini family, longtime members of Seattle’s grocery industry who own local favorite Borracchini Bakery, attended the contest in Las Vegas to cheer Andrew on.
Metropolitan Market stores are led by Store President Terry Halverson, a member of the Board of directors of the Washington Food Industry Association —the non-profit organization that annually hosts the Washington State Best Bagger Competition and represents members of the independent, local food industry.
Andrew said that he thanks his co-workers, friends, family and the WFIA for all of their support.
