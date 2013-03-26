Southwest Seattle Historical Society collection

Alki Elementary School fifth-graders line up for a group photo on May 21, 1928. A group photo, of alums from the school will be taken shortly after 5pm on Thursday, March 28.

REMINDER Alki Elementary School will celebrate 100 years Thurs. Mar. 28 with centennial event

Festivities include historical displays, sharing activities, group photo

Alki Elementary School will celebrate its 100th birthday on March 28 with an event including historical displays, opportunities for former students to share memories, and a big group photo.

The group photo is scheduled to be taken at 5 p.m. outside the school and will be made available widely online following the event. Organizers are expecting 600 to 700 people to attend so arriving early is essential as traffic and parking will be at a premium in the area.

The school is located at 3010 59th Ave. SW.

The Alki PTA and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society are co-sponsors of the celebration.



"This will be an exciting event with activities for the youngest of today's Alki Elementary students as well as for those who attended Alki many decades ago, and all ages in between," said Amy Bannister, Alki PTA chairperson for the event.

Once the main photo is taken, others, separated by decade will follow. Then the celebration moves indoors and will officially begin at 6 p.m. A program with several speakers will be presented plus, a wide-ranging audio-visual show of images from the school's history will be shown. Activities for children are planned and an area where attendees can display (and donate) school-related artifacts and have their Alki-related stories captured on video will be in place.

Party-style refreshments, including a sheet cake or two denoting the centennial will be provided.

All attendees will receive a memento of the occasion.

For more information on the Alki Elementary School Centennial Celebration, see the websites of the Alki Elementary School PTA, https://www.facebook.com/events/433401556733918/, and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, http://www.loghousemuseum.info.