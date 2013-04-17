UPDATE: West Seattle Thriftway celebrating silver anniversary by donating to WS food bank
Western Family shopping spree is this Saturday April 20
A Western Family Shopping Spree sponsored by West Seattle Thriftway is set for this Saturday, April 20 to help celebrate the store's 25th Anniversary. All proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. The store raised $2,200.
Rob Dent, a West Seattle resident, was the lucky winner of the shopping spree drawing and will get 4 minutes to get as much, up to $500 worth of Western Family merchandise. After the shop, a representative from the West Seattle Food bank will be presented with a "big check" for the amount raised.
Original Post Feb. 27
West Seattle Thriftway will celebrate it’s 25th year in business in March. To mark their Silver Anniversary the store is planning a fund raiser to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.
The store will give away a shopping spree worth up to $500 of groceries courtesy of Western Family, their house brand. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for $1 each from March 13th through the 27th with all proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. The winner of the drawing will be given four minutes to gather as much Western Family merchandise as they can.
“I have never worked anywhere else that has been so involved with it’s community. So many of us are locals, or have worked here for so long that it’s like we’ve grown up with West Seattle. We’ve been through a lot with you - we even survived a fire!” said Staff Member, Michele Grasso.
West Seattle Thriftway was founded in 1988 by Paul and Connie Kapioski. The store is located at the intersection of California Ave. SW and Fauntleroy Way SW in West Seattle’s Morgan Junction.
The West Seattle Food Bank is located at the corner of 35th Ave SW and SW Morgan St. in West Seattle.
It was founded in 1981 by local community members. In their last fiscal year families visited the West Seattle Food Bank 37,943 times.
