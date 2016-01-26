Westside-O-Rama West Seattle Entertainment Guide

Entertainment and Venue listings

Admiral Theater

2343 California Ave. S.W.

938-3456

Movie tickets $5.50

On Tuesday, we celebrate Seniors (over 60) with one dollar off all day, $4.75.

Tickets available at http://www.farawayentertainment.com/admiral.html

ArtsWest

4711 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

206) 938-0339



Beveridge Place Pub

6413 California Ave. S.W.

932-9906

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

www.beveridgeplacepub.com/

The Bridge

6301 California Ave. S.W.

206.402.4606

Food till Midnight every day!

OUR HOURS

MON-FRI: 11AM - 2AM

SAT & SUN: 9AM - 2AM

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Saturday

3PM -6PM (food & drinks) 11PM- 1AM (drinks only)

10% discount (on beverages) for Teachers & Military with ID

Saturday- Brunch at 9am-2pm, full menu at 2pm

Sunday- Brunch at 9am-2pm, full menu at 2pm

Sport packages: NFL ticket, NHL center ice, MLS direct kick, NBA pass, MLB extra innings, Big Ten Network, Pac 12 Network!

C&P Coffee Co

5612 California Ave. S.W.

933-3125

http://www.candpcoffee.com/

Chelan Cafe

Piano Bar, CC @ the piano

Every Monday 6-9 pm

Dining and Dancing

Enjoy the fun

Duwamish Longhouse



4705 W. Marginal Way SW

(206) 431-1582

Easy Street Records

4559 California Ave. S.W.

938-3279

Check the Web site for in-store events.

Elliott Bay Brewery and Pub

4720 California Ave. S.W.

932-8695

http://www.elliottbaybrewing.com/west_seattle/

Happy Hour: Everyday, 3 to 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close

Kenyon Hall

7904 35th Avenue SW,

Seattle, WA 98126

206-937-3613

Balorico Dance at Kenyon Hall

7904 35th Ave SW Mondays 6:30pm

Ballroom & Latin dance lesson $15/ $25 duets

www.balorico.blogspot.com

Kenyon Hall is at 7904 35th Ave SW, at Kenyon Junction, in good old West Seattle.

Locöl Barley & Vine

7902 35th s.w.

Check the site for news and events or our Facebook page.

Mission-Latin Restaurant & Lounge:

2325 California Ave SW

www.missionbar.com

Every Tuesday is now, “Taco Tuesday”. Happy Hour Tacos All Day Every Tuesday.

You choice: Adobo Pork, Tomatillo Chicken, Apricot Mole Sweet Potato, or Grilled White Fish

$2.50 each – mix and match

Half-Price Wine Wednesdays!

All wine bottles are half-price, all day every Wednesday at Mission

Late Night Happy Hour till 1am.

Now enjoy our late night menu till 1am, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday

OutWest Bar

5401 California Ave SW

OPEN: SUN, MON, TUES, WED, 4PM - 12AM

THURS, FRI & SAT 4PM - 2AM

HAPPY HOUR EVERYDAY 4PM - 7PM

TRIVIA MONDAY

LESBIAN WEDNESDAY WITH KARAOKE

KAROKE SUNDAY

KARAOKE EVERY THURSDAY AT 9PM. Great sound system and huge library music. A really fun small venue!

Check the events calendar here: http://www.outwestbar.com/outwestbar.com/Calendar.html

Pershing Hall

West Seattle Veterans Center hosting Seattle bands in benefit show

tinyurl.com/m9z7ugu

Poggie Tavern

4717 California Avenue Southwest

Live music - Weekends

Salty's on Alki

206.937.1600

1936 Harbor Ave. S.W.

Shadowland

4458 California Ave. s.w.

420-3817

Happy Hour: 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.

http://shadowlandwest.com/events.html

Starlite Singer/Songwriter Showcase

Hosted by Patrick Smail. Seattle area songwriters sign up and perform their latest work. Tuesdays nights. 10pm. When we're live you should be able to listen in by clicking the following 'play' arrow.

Skylark Cafe and Club

3803 Delridge Way s.w.

935-2111

And here are the upcoming events:

HAPPY HOUR EVERYDAY 4PM TO 7PM

WEEKEND BRUNCH SAT & SUN 9AM TO 2PM

BABY KETTEN KARAOKE TUESDAYS 9PM

OPEN MIC WEDNESDAYS 8:30PM (SIGN-UP 7:30PM)

Alauda Freeform Belly Dance every third Thursday

Upcoming calendar events:

Skylark Cafe Live Music and Events Calendar

Talarico's

4718 California Ave. S.W.

937-3463

Happy Hour: Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 pm and 11 pm to 1 am.

Open from 11 to 2 am Saturday and Sunday

New late night happy hour 11pm to 1am seven days a week

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays (2.50 jello shots Thursdays)

Karaoke- Sing your heart out from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

same specials on those days

Wednesdays

Trivia- $2 entry per person, starts at 8:30 p.m.New Belgiuim Trivia night featuring $2.50 New Belgium Pints

Join Talarico's Email club and get a free slice of pizza! Come in and ask us about it!

Saturdays

DJ Topcat spinning, 10 p.m.

Check with Talarico's Events Calendar for any changes

Tug Inn

2216 SW Orchard Street

Tug Inn events calendar



Tug Inn

In West Seattle on Delridge & Orchard (across from Home Depot).

No cover, free parking.

Tug Inn Events Calendar

Tug Inn on Facebook

Daily Events

Sunday :

Karaoke w/ Christopher Michaels

Tuesday :

Taco Tuesday

(2 Tacos for $2)

Wednesday :

Karaoke w/

Christopher Michaels

Friday :

DJ Music w/ DJ Will-E-3

VFW Hall

Ecstatic Dance

3601 SW Alaska St. Seattle, 98126) on Thursdays, 7:30-9:15, $10.

West 5

4539 California Ave. S.W.

935-1966

Your Party, West 5 Style!

Plan to have your next party here. Call 206-WE5-1966

Yen Wor Village

2300 California Ave. S.W., Seattle, WA 98116

Tel: (206) 932-1455 / (206) 932-1458

Fax: (206) 937-8167

Free WiFi

MENU:

Beyond Menu.com

EAT24.com

OUR HOURS

Food Delivery: SUN – SAT: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

BAR: SUN – SAT: 3:00 PM – 2:00 AM

KARAOKE: SUN – SAT: 9:00 PM – 1:45 AM

DINING ROOM

SUN: 3:30 PM – 12:30 AM

MON – SAT: 3:30 PM – 1:00 AM

HAPPY HOUR: SUN – SAT: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

$3.50 Well Drinks & Tall Boys

$5 Food Specials

Daytime: SUN – SAT: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Nighttime: SUN – THU: 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM

Ladies' Night: Monday: 3:00 PM – 1:45 AM

$3.50 Well Drinks & Tall Boys

West Seattle Brewing (two locations!)

Brewery

4415 Fauntleroy Way SW

206-708-6227

Happy Hour daily 10am to 3pm 10pm to close

Live Music -Cracker Factory 8-11 pm - Monday

Comedy Night Dec. 2 "Funny First Fridays"

Comedian - Duane Good

$5 Cover -Mug club members free

Door at 8 Show at 9

Tap Shack on Alki

2356 Alki Ave SW

Follow on Facebook

______________________________________________________

Please let us know if your West Seattle or White Center establishment has live music or entertainment or if you have corrections or additions to these listings and we will add it to Westside-O-Rama.

Email westseattle@robinsonnews.com.