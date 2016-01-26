Westside-O-Rama West Seattle Entertainment Guide
Entertainment and Venue listings
Admiral Theater
2343 California Ave. S.W.
938-3456
Movie tickets $5.50
On Tuesday, we celebrate Seniors (over 60) with one dollar off all day, $4.75.
Tickets available at http://www.farawayentertainment.com/admiral.html
http://www.farawayentertainment.com/admiral.html
ArtsWest
4711 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
206) 938-0339
Beveridge Place Pub
6413 California Ave. S.W.
932-9906
Happy Hour: Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
www.beveridgeplacepub.com/
The Bridge
6301 California Ave. S.W.
206.402.4606
Food till Midnight every day!
OUR HOURS
MON-FRI: 11AM - 2AM
SAT & SUN: 9AM - 2AM
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Saturday
3PM -6PM (food & drinks) 11PM- 1AM (drinks only)
10% discount (on beverages) for Teachers & Military with ID
Saturday- Brunch at 9am-2pm, full menu at 2pm
Sunday- Brunch at 9am-2pm, full menu at 2pm
Sport packages: NFL ticket, NHL center ice, MLS direct kick, NBA pass, MLB extra innings, Big Ten Network, Pac 12 Network!
C&P Coffee Co
5612 California Ave. S.W.
933-3125
http://www.candpcoffee.com/
Chelan Cafe
Piano Bar, CC @ the piano
Every Monday 6-9 pm
Dining and Dancing
Enjoy the fun
Duwamish Longhouse
4705 W. Marginal Way SW
(206) 431-1582
Easy Street Records
4559 California Ave. S.W.
938-3279
Check the Web site for in-store events.
Elliott Bay Brewery and Pub
4720 California Ave. S.W.
932-8695
http://www.elliottbaybrewing.com/west_seattle/
Happy Hour: Everyday, 3 to 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. to close
Kenyon Hall
7904 35th Avenue SW,
Seattle, WA 98126
206-937-3613
Balorico Dance at Kenyon Hall
7904 35th Ave SW Mondays 6:30pm
Ballroom & Latin dance lesson $15/ $25 duets
www.balorico.blogspot.com
Kenyon Hall is at 7904 35th Ave SW, at Kenyon Junction, in good old West Seattle.
Locöl Barley & Vine
7902 35th s.w.
Check the site for news and events or our Facebook page.
Mission-Latin Restaurant & Lounge:
2325 California Ave SW
www.missionbar.com
Every Tuesday is now, “Taco Tuesday”. Happy Hour Tacos All Day Every Tuesday.
You choice: Adobo Pork, Tomatillo Chicken, Apricot Mole Sweet Potato, or Grilled White Fish
$2.50 each – mix and match
Half-Price Wine Wednesdays!
All wine bottles are half-price, all day every Wednesday at Mission
Late Night Happy Hour till 1am.
Now enjoy our late night menu till 1am, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday
OutWest Bar
5401 California Ave SW
OPEN: SUN, MON, TUES, WED, 4PM - 12AM
THURS, FRI & SAT 4PM - 2AM
HAPPY HOUR EVERYDAY 4PM - 7PM
TRIVIA MONDAY
LESBIAN WEDNESDAY WITH KARAOKE
KAROKE SUNDAY
KARAOKE EVERY THURSDAY AT 9PM. Great sound system and huge library music. A really fun small venue!
Check the events calendar here: http://www.outwestbar.com/outwestbar.com/Calendar.html
Pershing Hall
West Seattle Veterans Center hosting Seattle bands in benefit show
tinyurl.com/m9z7ugu
Poggie Tavern
4717 California Avenue Southwest
Live music - Weekends
Salty's on Alki
206.937.1600
1936 Harbor Ave. S.W.
Shadowland
4458 California Ave. s.w.
420-3817
Happy Hour: 4 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.
http://shadowlandwest.com/events.html
Starlite Singer/Songwriter Showcase
Hosted by Patrick Smail. Seattle area songwriters sign up and perform their latest work. Tuesdays nights. 10pm. When we're live you should be able to listen in by clicking the following 'play' arrow.
Skylark Cafe and Club
3803 Delridge Way s.w.
935-2111
And here are the upcoming events:
HAPPY HOUR EVERYDAY 4PM TO 7PM
WEEKEND BRUNCH SAT & SUN 9AM TO 2PM
BABY KETTEN KARAOKE TUESDAYS 9PM
OPEN MIC WEDNESDAYS 8:30PM (SIGN-UP 7:30PM)
Alauda Freeform Belly Dance every third Thursday
Upcoming calendar events:
Skylark Cafe Live Music and Events Calendar
Talarico's
4718 California Ave. S.W.
937-3463
Happy Hour: Daily from 4 p.m. to 6 pm and 11 pm to 1 am.
Open from 11 to 2 am Saturday and Sunday
New late night happy hour 11pm to 1am seven days a week
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays (2.50 jello shots Thursdays)
Karaoke- Sing your heart out from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
same specials on those days
Wednesdays
Trivia- $2 entry per person, starts at 8:30 p.m.New Belgiuim Trivia night featuring $2.50 New Belgium Pints
Join Talarico's Email club and get a free slice of pizza! Come in and ask us about it!
Saturdays
DJ Topcat spinning, 10 p.m.
Check with Talarico's Events Calendar for any changes
Tug Inn
2216 SW Orchard Street
Tug Inn
In West Seattle on Delridge & Orchard (across from Home Depot).
No cover, free parking.
Tug Inn Events Calendar
Tug Inn on Facebook
Daily Events
Sunday :
Karaoke w/ Christopher Michaels
Tuesday :
Taco Tuesday
(2 Tacos for $2)
Wednesday :
Karaoke w/
Christopher Michaels
Friday :
DJ Music w/ DJ Will-E-3
VFW Hall
Ecstatic Dance
3601 SW Alaska St. Seattle, 98126) on Thursdays, 7:30-9:15, $10.
West 5
4539 California Ave. S.W.
935-1966
Your Party, West 5 Style!
Plan to have your next party here. Call 206-WE5-1966
Yen Wor Village
2300 California Ave. S.W., Seattle, WA 98116
Tel: (206) 932-1455 / (206) 932-1458
Fax: (206) 937-8167
Free WiFi
MENU:
Beyond Menu.com
EAT24.com
OUR HOURS
Food Delivery: SUN – SAT: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
BAR: SUN – SAT: 3:00 PM – 2:00 AM
KARAOKE: SUN – SAT: 9:00 PM – 1:45 AM
DINING ROOM
SUN: 3:30 PM – 12:30 AM
MON – SAT: 3:30 PM – 1:00 AM
HAPPY HOUR: SUN – SAT: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
$3.50 Well Drinks & Tall Boys
$5 Food Specials
Daytime: SUN – SAT: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Nighttime: SUN – THU: 10:00 PM – 12:00 PM
Ladies' Night: Monday: 3:00 PM – 1:45 AM
$3.50 Well Drinks & Tall Boys
West Seattle Brewing (two locations!)
Brewery
4415 Fauntleroy Way SW
206-708-6227
Happy Hour daily 10am to 3pm 10pm to close
Live Music -Cracker Factory 8-11 pm - Monday
Comedy Night Dec. 2 "Funny First Fridays"
Comedian - Duane Good
$5 Cover -Mug club members free
Door at 8 Show at 9
Tap Shack on Alki
2356 Alki Ave SW
______________________________________________________
Please let us know if your West Seattle or White Center establishment has live music or entertainment or if you have corrections or additions to these listings and we will add it to Westside-O-Rama.
Email westseattle@robinsonnews.com.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.