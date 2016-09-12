Foster dominates Evergreen 48-0

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Blessing Leiato and Isaiah Ferrer scored three touchdowns apiece as the Foster football team felled Evergreen by a 48-0 score Friday.

The Bulldogs ran their record to 2-0 with the win while knocking the Wolverines to 0-2.

It was the first ever South Puget Sound League Class 2A game for both teams.

Leiato scored the first touchdown for Foster with 9:24 to play in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs failed on a two-point conversion attempt to leave the lead at 6-0.



Ferrer then struck on a 75-yard run into an open left side of the field with 3:59 remaining in the quarter and Leiato ran for a two-point conversion to make it a 14-0 game.

Leiato punched the ball in through the middle for a 3-yard touchdown 40 seconds into the second quarter and teammate Emerson Garcia sliced through the Evergreen line for a two-point conversion that made it 22-0.

Frank Leuga pounced on a Wolverine bad snap two plays later and two plays after that Leiato scored on an 11-yard run. A bad snap on the two-point conversion attempt left the margin at 28-0 with 8:32 to go in the second quarter.

Ferrar scored on a 49-yard left end run at the 5:37 mark and a run for the two-point conversion came up short, putting the Foster lead at 34-0.

Ferrar found himself alone around the left end again at 2:35 to go before halftime, this time for a 67-yard touchdown. Leiato ran for two points to make it a 42-0 game.

The lopsided score brought a running clock into play for the second half, with the Bulldogs striking for the only touchdown with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Leuga stole the ball and popped out of a crowd to run it in from 18 yards out.

The run for a two-point conversion failed to leave the eventual final score at 48-0.

Mosese Vea of Evergreen made things interesting on his team's final possession after that.

The 5-foot-8, 215-pound junior who normally plays on the line ran for gains of 10, 5, 8, 9 and 5 yards before gaining 11 on a run after losing a shoe.

That brought the ball within 22 yards of paydirt before a Wolverines teammate fumbled to Foster in the closing seconds.