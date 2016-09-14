Applications available for Seattle Park District-funded programs for community activities in 2017

West Seattle meeting set for Oct. 11

information from Seattle Parks

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is now accepting applications for three Seattle Park District-funded programs for community activities in 2017.

Arts in Parks

- This program funds outdoor arts and cultural events in parks throughout the city.

- Funded projects include new and established festivals, events, and temporary public art that bring life to Seattle's parks, especially in underserved areas of the city.

- Individual artists, neighborhood arts councils, and local community-based groups are eligible to apply.



- Applications are available online at www.seattle.gov/arts/arts-in-parks, in multiple languages. Applications are due by October 19, 2016 at 11 p.m.

- For more information, please call Jenny Crooks at 206-684-7084 or email her at jenny.crooks@seattle.gov.

Get Moving/Recreation for All

- These programs fund culturally relevant physical and enrichment programming to under resourced communities and in neighborhoods where health and enrichment disparities are prevalent.

- The goal of the community funding is to further strengthen the collaborative working relationship between SPR and Seattle communities through innovative and sustainable programs.

- Nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and community groups are eligible to apply.

- Applications are available online at http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/special-initiatives-and-programs/g... in multiple languages. Applications are due by October 24, 2016 at 5 p.m.

- For more information, please contact Lakema Bell and Jeron Gates at SPRfunds4all@seattle.gov.

Learn what makes a strong application by attending a workshop. This interactive question-and-answer session will cover specifics on eligibility and how to apply. We can make interpreters available with 72 hours advance notice. First time applicants are encouraged to attend.

September 14, 2016

Lake City Community Center, 12531 28th Ave. NE

6:30-8 p.m.

September 17, 2016:

Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave. S

4:00-5:30 p.m.

September 21, 2016

El Centro de la Raza, 2524 16th Ave S

6:30-8 p.m.

September 27, 2016

South Park Community Center, 8319 8th Ave. S

6:30-8 p.m.

October 1, 2016

Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S Myrtle St.

5:00-6:30 p.m.

October 4, 2016

Douglass-Truth Library, 2300 E Yesler Way

5:30-7 p.m.

October 11, 2016

Southwest Teen Life Center, 2801 SW Thistle St.

6:30-8 p.m.