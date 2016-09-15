Patrick Robinson

Students from area high schools including Chief Sealth International High School participating in the South Seattle College 13th Year Promise Scholarship program came to the campus for orientation.

South Seattle College celebrates largest incoming 13th Year Promise scholarship class

information from South Seattle College

South Seattle College celebrated its largest incoming class of 13th Year Promise Scholarship recipients on Sept. 15 since the program’s inception in 2008. 110 student completed orientation this week and will start their higher education at South this fall with their first year of tuition paid for through the scholarship program.

The celebration came at the end of a three-day “Bridge Program” orientation, where incoming 13th Year scholars learned key skills and resources to help them navigate the transition from high school to college.



“I want to truly encourage you to take advantage of this great opportunity,” South Seattle College President Gary Oertli said to the incoming class. “Be committed in your heart to say ‘I’m going to do this,’ whatever your goals may be.”

For Chief Sealth International alumni Matthew Burckhard, that goal is training to carry on a family tradition.

“I’m going into culinary or pastry because my grandfather was a baker … (and) a couple years ago he passed away and I figured I should take on his legacy and see if I can become a baker as well,” Burckhard said.

The scholarship guarantees one year of free tuition at South Seattle College for all high school graduates from Chief Sealth International, Cleveland and Rainier Beach high schools, regardless of their grades or finances. Scholars’ first year of tuition is covered through a combination of donations to the South Seattle College Foundation and financial aid rewards.

Click the link above for a larger photo

More information on the 13th Year Promise Scholarship found online.