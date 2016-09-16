Promised Land documentary details the Duwamish tribe's struggle for recognition; Showing at SIFF Sept. 27

The film also includes the Chinook Tribe engaged in a similar challenge

The Duwamish Tribe's fight for recognition by the federal government has been going on for decades and came to what looked like a conclusion in July of 2015, when the U.S Department of the Interior issue what it called a final decision. But none of the tribal members took it as final. Now a new documentary, Promised Land that looks at the issue for both the Duwamish and the Chinook tribes is out and is being presented as an official selection of Northwest Film Forum's 19th Annual Local Sightings Film Festival at SIFF Cinema at the Uptown September 27th, 6:00 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.)

Promised Land is a social justice documentary that follows two tribes in the Pacific Northwest: the Duwamish and the Chinook, as they fight for the restoration of treaty rights they've long been denied. In following their story, both in our regions shared heritage and in their modern struggles for federal recognition, the film examines a larger problem in the way that the government and society still looks at tribal sovereignty.

Along with the filmmakers, the Duwamish and Chinook tribes will be present to discuss their past and future with the community and share tribal songs with those who attend. Proceeds from the raffle and a portion of ticket sales will go to support the tribes.

Tickets ($12 general; $8 seniors/military) are available here: http://bit.ly/promisedlandfilm

Produced and directed by Vasant and Sarah Samudre Salcedo, and sponsored by 4Culture and San Francisco Film Society, this is the film's Seattle debut. Along with its Local Sightings Film Festival laurels, it is the official selection of the 12th Annual Ellensburg Film Festival, the 5th Annual Social Justice Film Festival, and other festivals.

More information about the film can be found at promisedlanddoc.com and on the film's Facebook page: facebook.com/promisedlanddoc.