Beach Drive drag racing means speed bumps are coming

Video

In her weekly newsletter to constituents District 1 Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said that complaints about cars drag racing on Beach Drive SW have prompted her to seek the installation of three speed bumps on the road as part of an effort to introduce street calming. The installation will come later this year depending on warm dry weather. Herbold wrote:

"I’ve been working to assist residents on Beach Drive SW to address the high incidence of drag racing (see video) and driving that is dangerous to public safety.The racing has been happening in the portion of Beach Drive SW that extends south from the lighthouse. The neighbors have requested the installation of speed bumps.

Earlier this year community members began the process of applying for funds through the Neighborhood Parks and Street Fund. I wrote a letter to SDOT requesting that they consider traffic calming measures to address the drag racing.



SDOT has agreed to install three speed bumps. Installation could take place later this year, but will depend on dry, warm weather."