Garfield burst buries West Seattle

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Garfield turned what had been a close battle between two previously undefeated football teams into a 52-9 rout in a hurry Friday.

The Bulldogs from central Seattle only led West Seattle, 24-9, as late as 3:03 remaining in the third quarter -- then suddenly led by the final margin by 9:15 to go in the fourth after four quick touchdowns.



West Seattle fell to 2-1 with the loss on its home field at the Southwest Athletic Complex as Garfield improved to 3-0.

The Wildcats looked like they would take the lead early Friday.

They marched all the way to the Garfield 17, only to have a 34-yard field goal attempt by Mathias Fink go wide left with 4:33 to go in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 7-0 at the 3:32 mark instead.

West Seattle then had a drive stall at the Garfield five, with a resulting 20-yard field goal try by Fink blocked at 10:07 left in the second quarter.

Fink was successful from 42 yards out at 6:09 left in the second quarter to cut the margin to 7-3.

Garfield answered with seven points at the 5:01 mark before West Seattle struck on a 59-yard pass play at 3:16.

Gabe Gangdon passed off to Nate Pryor in the middle and he weaved through the crowd the rest of the way.

Fink's PAT was off the mark to leave the margin at 14-9.

Garfield found the end zone again at 2:52, then picked up a field goal as the half expired to put its lead at 24-9.

That stood until the Bulldogs' 28-point burst in a span of 5:48 late in the third quarter to early in the fourth.