On the Go Week of 9-19-16

West Seattle Events and Announcements

Fall Recycle Roundup

Fauntleroy Church

9140 California Ave. S.W.

Sun., Sept. 25, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The green committee at Fauntleroy Church and 1 Green Planet will host the fall Recycle Roundup in the church parking lot. See the long list of what to bring and the short list of what not to bring at www.fauntleroyucc.org. Free; donation optional.

Dance MS

West Seattle Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Sat., Oct 1, 7–10 p.m. Three hours of live swing dance music from the West Seattle Big Band, plus live and silent auction, to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society! Come swing for a cure! $15 suggested donation; includes hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. No-host bar provided. For more information visit www.dancems.org, email brooke@dancems.org or call 206.659.9391.

Making Mosses and

Wildflowers Grow

Lincoln Park’s north parking lot by the kiosk

8265 Fauntleroy Way S.W.

Sun., Oct. 2, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Learn how mosses not only make a beautiful bottom layer of the plant community, but also help the other community members from the yellow Evergreen Violets to the Twinflowers, and the Phantom Orchids. You can both help the mosses that grow on the ground, and the wildflowers that grow in those mosses. If you have them, you might bring a Hori Hori weeding tool, gloves, hand snippers and binoculars for the birds.You have the option to join us at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and pastries at Cafe Ladro (7011 California Ave. S.W.) beforehand! to register, e-mail Stewart Wechsler at ecostewart@gmail.com or call him at 206.932.7225.



Discovery Shop

4535 California Ave. S.W.

206.937.7169

Going on now. Fall and Winter clothing, shoes and accessories are now being displayed in the store. All items with pink tags are $1 starting Sept. 27, men’s wear is reduced 40% every Sun., and you’ll want to keep an eye on our Antique, Vintage and Collectibles shelves because it’s not to early to shop for holiday gifts. The all volunteer run non-profit American Cancer Society shop is open every Sun. 11 a.m.–3 p.m., all other days 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow our blog at www.discoveryshopwestseattle.org and LIKE us on Facebook.

GriefShare

Grace Church

10323 28th Ave. S.W.

Every Sat. from Sept 10–Dec. 3, 10 a.m.–Noon. Grace Church, in West Seattle, will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those that have lost a loved one by death. You are free to start at any time. A one-time $15 charge will cover the cost of your workbook. For information please contact Grace Church, 206.937.8400 or Barb at 206.932.7459.

Early Days Parent

Support Group Meetings

Nurturing Expressions

4746 44th Ave. S.W., Suite 201

425.243.2355

Every Mon., 10:30 a.m.–Noon (except federal holidays). Early Days uses the MotherWoman format to facilitate an honest discussion of the realities of parenting. Trained facilitators work to create a comfortable environment for folks to share whatever is going on for them, free of judgement or advice. You are not alone! All moms (birth, adoptive, foster) who experience emotional challenges are welcome. Come join a circle of parents that are having similar feelings and challenges! Support people and partners welcome! Suggested donation $10; no one turned away. www.TheEarlyDays.org / Facebook: EarlyDaysWS / earlydaysws@gmail.com.

Kiwanis of West Seattle

Weekly Meeting

The Sisson Building/Senior Center

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

www.kiwaniswestseattle.org

Every Wed., 6:30–7:30 p.m. Guests Welcome. People dedicated to community service, and we have FUN, too! Sponsor Key Clubs at local High Schools plus many activities to support our community.Established in West Seattle in 1929. Years and years of service to the community. Come check us out! Information: Denis Sapiro, 206.601.4136.

District Council Meetings

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way S.W.

Third Wed., 7–9 p.m. Representatives from neighborhood councils and other community organizations provide reports on what issues and concerns they are working on and announcements about up-coming community meetings and events.

Stay-at-home dads

Hiawatha Playfield Playground

2700 California Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Thurs. at 9 a.m. A resource and community for stay-at-home dads, fathers who are primary caregiver in their family, and other involved dads are welcome. All fathers are invited.

Alzheimer Caregiver

Support Group

Providence Mt. St. Vincent,

4831 35th Ave S.W.

Third Thurs. of the month, 1–2:30 p.m. Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. For information call Kristine Kumangai at 206.937.3701 ext. 28345.

Volunteer with Food Lifeline to end hunger in Western Washington

Every Mon.–Fri., 8:45 a.m.–Noon and 12:45–5 p.m. 40% of food in America goes to waste. You can help change that by volunteering with Food Lifeline’s Fresh Rescue program. Local grocery stores donate perishable and shelf-stable products, including produce, dairy, meat and bakery items. Volunteers work alongside a trained staff to inspect and pack grocery donations for immediate distribution to 275 local food assistance programs. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, please email our volunteer team at volunteer@foodlifeline.org or visit www.foodlifeline.volunteerhub.com.

West Seattle

TOPS Meeting

Providence Mount St. Vincent

4831 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. evening, 5:30–7p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us at our “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” weekly meeting, an encouraging weight loss support group. Weigh-in 5:30–6 p.m., Meeting 6–7 p.m. Our group encourages healthy living and loss of pounds, with accountability via our weekly weigh-ins. Informative programs, challenges, awards, encouragement and lots of FUN! TOPS is an extremely affordable program. Convenient and free parking. For more information contact: Linda at 206.932.3021 or Jane at 206.938.4439.

West Seattle Lion’s Club Events

Senior Center of West Seattle

2nd floor

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m. for lunch and speaker unless otherwise noted. Call Harvey Rowe at 206.762.1221 for reservations by prior Tues. evening. Lunch $7.

Hate-Free Delridge

The neighborhoods of Pigeon Point, Puget Ridge and Highland Park in West Seattle will be celebrating their diversity and acceptance of one another with food and music. Also an open mic will be available to give people a chance to have their voices heard through song or words.

Saturday September 24th starting at 4 pm and going to 8 pm there will be food, music, children's activities and more to celebrate our diversity and opposition to hate

The event will be held at Youngstown Cultural and Arts Center , 4408 Delridge Way SW in the Thelma Dewitty Theater.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Guadalupe Church

Pastoral Care Center

7000 35th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues., 9:30 a.m. TOPS is an encouraging weight loss support group with weigh-ins every Tuesday. For info: 206.932.2621.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings

Peace Lutheran Church

8316 39th Ave. S.W.

Every Thurs. evening, 7–8:15 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of women and men who meet to help solve compulsive overeating (obesity, anorexia and bulimia). The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. OA is a non-profit international organization patterned after the Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program. All are welcome. For more info 206.979.6665 or www.seattleoa.org.

AARP Defensive Driving Workshop

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton St.

First Sat. of every month, ongoing, 9–5:30 p.m. $15 for members, $20 non-members. Call 206.937.6122 for info or to RSVP.

Business Network with Westside Professionals

Alki Masonic Hall

4736 40th Ave. S.W.

Every Wed., 8–9:30 a.m. Build your business through referrals and networking. For info, contact sfelix@quidnunc.net.

Join the West Seattle Lion’s Club Senior Center of West Seattle

4217 S.W. Oregon St.

206.762.1221

Meets every Thurs., Noon–1:30 p.m.

Irish Dance Lessons

West Seattle VFW Hall

3601 S.W. Alaska St.

Every Mon. and Tues. in the late afternoon and early evenings. Open to children and adults. Information at 206.851.2102.