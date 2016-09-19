South Seattle College comes to the rescue of displaced ITT Tech students

information from South Seattle College

South Seattle College has announced that former ITT Tech students displaced by the recent closure can qualify to have up to one year (45 credits) of in-state tuition covered with a combination of financial aid grants and tuition waivers from the college. The tuition offer applies to former ITT Tech students who were already enrolled at the institute, and can be used starting Fall 2016 (starts Sept. 26) or Winter 2017 (starts Jan. 3) quarters.

The announcement comes in the wake of ITT Tech, a national for-profit educational chain, announcing their immediate closure on Sept. 6.



“These students were put in a truly difficult situation, being told they had no school to go to only days before they planned to start classes,” South Seattle College Director of Financial Aid Corinne Soltis said. “Knowing what an important step it is in one's life to take that leap and pursue a higher education and brighter career outlook, we want to do everything we can to help them carry that momentum forward.”

To aid in their transition, the college will provide each student with a “Success Team” of assigned staff to provide support in the areas of financial aid and academic advising. South Seattle College offers many programs similar to those offered at ITT Tech, including degrees and certificates in information technology, engineering graphics and design technology, and business.

For former ITT Tech students who would like to learn more about transferring to South Seattle College and the tuition offer, please contact Vanessa Calonzo, director of new student services, at (206) 934-6691 or vanessa.calonzo@seattlecolleges.edu.

To learn more about eligibility requirements for the tuition offer and programs offered at South Seattle College, please visit http://www.southseattle.edu/news/2016/itt.aspx.

This tuition offer is only being made at South Seattle College, however both North Seattle College and Seattle Central College (all three are part of the Seattle Colleges District) are available to help former ITT Tech students explore programs, financial aid and more. North Seattle also recently announced their college foundation is offering a $600 scholarship to help support ITT Tech students.