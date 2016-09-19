Police Blotter Week of 9-19-16

Mail theft on Glenn Way S.W.

A woman residing on the 4500 block of Glenn Way S.W. was having trouble getting a package delivered to her address. She had ordered an item from Amazon and had a delivery confirmation for Thurs., Sept. 8. Packages are normally delivered to the front common area of her apartment complex. She found the box the following day, opened and empty in front of her apartment door.

Amazon refunded the cost of the items but also requested she contact the U.S. Postal Service to report the theft, which then asked her to tell law enforcement.



Police officers arrived at the apartment around 5:30 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 12. The victim explained that the order contained cosmetics, valued at $6 and a cell phone charger valued at $11. There were no security cameras around to capture the crime. All buildings in the complex are secured and require a key to enter.

Store robbed by repeat offender

Police officers responded to a call of a robbery at a shop on the 4300 block of S.W. Admiral Way at 3:50 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 9. The witness said the suspect was 5’ 2” tall and 110 lbs, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a red bandana over his face. The witness added that the same man had robbed the store in July.

The man walked in with what appeared to be the handle of a knife sticking out of his pocket. He told the clerk multiple times, “I will kill you.” The suspect then took cash from the register and left the store.

Officers and a K9 unit tried to track the suspect but did not find him.

Woman blames son for burglary

Police received a call about a burglary at the 4500 block of 48 Avenue S.W. around 5:37 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 9.

The victim said that she left home around 10:15 a.m. and returned two hours later to find a few of her belongings were missing, including her son’s XBOX and his games and a safe containing her passport, social security card and old tax returns.

The woman said she found the back door to the residence was not locked but she remembered locking it before leaving. She also noticed that the backyard gate was open and the screen to her back window was off.

She believes that her son, who is a heavy drug user, might be responsible for the crime. She had kicked him out of the house a few weeks ago, but he still has a key.

Police were unable to find fingerprints. The victim is changing her locks and getting a home security system.

Road rage results in handgun threat

A man called to report road rage at 10: 17 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 7, which he said happened around California Avenue S.W. and S.W. Alaska Street.

The complainant was driving west on S.W. Alaska Street, when he was suddenly cut off by a black Hyundai. The two drivers exchanged a few words. Later, he saw the same car next to him at a stoplight. The man noticed that the car was edging towards passengers in a crosswalk, so he rolled down his window and said, “You need to pull over and chill out.”

The man in the other car rolled down his window, pointed a gun and asked, “How would you like hot metal in your head?”

The caller drove away and dialed 911. He said that the suspect was either Hispanic or black. He added that he did not want to pursue charges but was worried about the suspect’s welfare. Police checked the area for the car but could not find it. The plate on the vehicle was registered to an address on the 9000 block of 14th Avenue S.W. Police checked that location as well but the vehicle was not there.