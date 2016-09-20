Fresh Hop Fest coming to Locol and Tap Station

Locol and Tap Station at the intersection of 35th SW and SW Kenyon are staging a "Fresh Hop Fest" Oct. 5 and 6.

"It's a very hoppy occasion" Locol Owner/Manager Charlie Worden said laughing, "We are featuring five Fremont Brewing Single Fresh Hop Draft beers plus one from Coweche Canyon at Locol and at Tap Station (stay tuned for the debut of our new kitchen and food service there), we will have eight fresh hop drafts, some hop ciders and special pricing on bottles and cans with an emphasis on hop heavy brews."