King County Sheriff

An artists reconstruction of the male remains found on Mt. Si

King County Sheriff seeking public’s help in identifying remains found on Mt Si

information from King County Sheriff

Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit would like the public’s help to identify skeletal remains found on Mt Si, near North Bend Washington. Evidence suggests the remains may be from the mid 90’s. The sketch (above) reflects what experts believe the victim looked like before his death.

On 06/16/15, two off-trail hikers came across what they believed to be human, skeletal remains near the “haystack” on Mt Si. After they called 911, deputies responded to the scene, collected the remains, and took them to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.

The King County Medical Examiner’s office was able to determine that the remains were in fact human. After a forensic examination by the Medical Examiner’s office, it is believed that the remains are from a Caucasian male, 30-60 years old, and was likely 5’7-6’0 tall. No cause of death has been determined at this point.

A pair of tortoise shell glasses, (picture below) a Swiss Army watch, (picture below) and an Ortovox shovel (picture below) were found with the remains. In addition to those items, a green Jansport backpack, and a pair of white Nike high-top tennis shoes size 12, were also located. A black leather wallet was also found with the remains but contained no identification.

If anyone has information on the identity of the above described remains, they are urged to call the King County Sheriff’s Office 24/7 at (206) 296-3311, or send tips to mcutips@kingcounty.gov