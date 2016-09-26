Patrick Robinson

Food truck and booths lined Alki Ave SW Sunday for Seattle Summer Parkways, a community outreach event.

SLIDESHOW: Summer Parkways was a fun way to welcome fall

Alki Ave. SW was a pedestrian and bike riders paradise on Sunday Sept. 25 as the Seattle Parks Department staged Seattle Summer Parkways, an outreach and community enjoyment event.

The Orca Half Marathon was staged during the event, various City Departments had a chance to talk to folks from at CityScoop (offering free ice cream). There was bike decorating and a Kids Bike Parade from FamilyBike Seattle, Education and Creative Art Projects with The Seal Sitters. Food trucks on hand including Anchor End Pretzel Sandwiches, Neema's Southern Comfort Foods, Mini The Doughnuts and Off The Rez.

Part of the fun was provided by Harry Helmet, Bike Bingo from Cascade Bicycle Club, Books on Bikes from Seattle Public Library, Bike decorating and Kidical Mass kids bike parade with Family Bike Expo.

People heard live music from Ephrata.



At one end there was a Bike Rodeo for kids with West Seattle Bike Connections. The Seattle Humane Society MaxMobile was promoting pet adoption on site.

People could learn about HALA from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

There were free bike rentals from Pronto Cycle Share

The Zumba Kids with Jeannette were doing some very lively dancing.

Lotion and body butter demonstrations were put on by NALI Natural Body Care Products

Connecting students to local and global community programs: FIUTS

SeattleBikePolo.com had a mini polo field set up for people who wanted to try it.