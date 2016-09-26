Police Blotter Week of 9-26-16

Prowler picks off garage on Fauntleroy

Police arrived on the scene of a burglary on the 8900 block of Fauntleroy Way S.W. around 7:50 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 19. The victim said he left his residence locked on Thurs., Sept. 15, before leaving town for a couple of days. He forgot, however, to secure the side entry door to his detached garage. When he returned home on Sun., Sept. 18, he noticed the side garage door was open. The victim discovered that his sailing knife was missing from his toolbox drawer. The knife had a serial number – and police said they would follow up.

Robbery on California Ave.



When police arrived on the 4000 block of California Avenue S.W. around 11:20 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 15, they were greeted with a crying and emotional victim. She said that she was robbed by four suspects, men in their mid-20s, all wearing dark sweatshirts with the hoods up.

The victim explained that she was walking home with her boyfriend, when the group approached them from behind. One man asked her what time it was and then pulled out a small handgun, pointed it at her and said, ‘Give me all your stuff.”

The suspects pushed her to the ground and punched her several times. She covered her face. Her bag fell off her shoulder and her belongings were scattered all over the ground. The suspects rummaged through her stuff and then ran from the scene.

The victim had a bloody lower lip and said her knees hurt. The Seattle Fire Department arrived on the scene to provide aid.

The victim’s boyfriend was also knocked to the ground and punched a number of times. He had a bloody nose and his neck was swollen. He ran after the suspects but could not catch them.

Witnesses said that the suspects fled south toward the alley east of California Ave. A K-9 unit tried to track the group but was unsuccessful.

A thief in the night on 47th Avenue S.W.

Officers were dispatched for a call of a burglary on the 7300 block of 47th Avenue S.W. at 8:15 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 15. A witness who lives behind the residence heard something break, looked out her back door and noticed the suspect climbing into a second story window from the deck. Moments later, she saw the suspect leaving through a sliding glass door, lowering a pillowcase by a rope and then crawling off the porch. She said the suspect was male, wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police noticed that the downstairs window was missing a screen and had a handprint with fresh blood on it. There was a broken glass table outside, with a gutter partially hanging above it.

Officers contacted the owner of the unit. They found that the screen to the living room window was off and damaged. The victim said her purse and laptop were missing. She was asleep during the incident but woke up because her cat was startled and ran to hide under her bed. When she walked into her living room, she saw that her window and sliding glass door were open. Then she walked onto the deck and her neighbor informed her that she had just missed the suspect.

The police were able to find the purse but the keys, cash and credit cards were missing. A K-9 unit attempted to track the suspect but could not find him. An evidence check took prints and recovered DNA evidence.

Break-in at an office on California Avenue

Officers received a call for a burglary on the 5400 block of California Avenue S.W. at 12:35 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 15. The caller was a receptionist at a private practice, who discovered the entire office had been rummaged through when she arrived in the morning. Drawers and closet doors were left ajar and a door was broken. She provided officers with a partial list of stolen items, including an area rug, coffee table and laptop computer. Officers watched surveillance footage of an unknown suspect bringing a cart to the front door and are continuing to process the evidence.