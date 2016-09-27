Patrick Robinson

More than 15 engines responded to the fire at 6955 Delridge Way SW in the Lam Bow apartments. As many as 25 units were damaged by fire or water but some were completely consumed by flames. No one was hurt according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Major fire rages through multiple apartments on Delridge Way SW

A major apartment fire damaging as many as 25 units in the Lam Bow apartment complex at 6955 Delridge Way SW displaced residents and did extensive damage but no one was hurt according to the Seattle Fire Department. Seattle Police ran into the building and quickly evacuated people, likely sparing them injury or worse according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Buliding C on the west side of the complex was the one involved.

Firefighters got the call around 2:36pm of flames and smoke coming from the building.



Seattle Fire public information officer Harold Webb said, "First in units reported heavy smoke. They made a rapid attack on the inside and realized the fire had gotten ahead of them, immediately called for a 211 response. The fact that we needed rehab people and others meant it went to a 311. 15 engine companies and 7 truck companies on scene with roughly 122 firefighters."

Webb, responding to a question why the extension ladder mounted hoses were not being used said,

"Once we had an interior attack going we had firefighters inside with hose lines. It was tenable they could get in and put out a lot of fire. But putting exterior lines on there we were just pushing the fire back down on to our people. It has to be coordinated effort by our incident commander."

Webb was not sure what floor the fire started on or the exact cause of the fire.

Our initial action to look for people were clear, " he said but that further searches were underway. He said that the fire had penetrated into the rafters of the building and then fire, smoke and water damage resulted.

No hydrant issues were reported. All units got the water they needed.

"I do want to say that the quick evacuations by members of the Seattle Police Department who ran into the building and started getting residents out, were heroic efforts on their part. There were heavy smoke conditions and there were 7 to 8 police officers who immediately responded.

No damage estimate was made as the investigation was just getting underway.

The Red Cross was on the scene and ready to help displaced residents find shelter. The number of those displaced was not known.