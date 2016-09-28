Patrick Robinson
Can you help Lam Bow Apartment fire victims?
The victims of the huge fire that swept through the Lam Bow Apartments on Delridge Way SW on Tuesday, Sept. 27 lost more than their home. They are without some basic items and are asking for help from the community.
Here's a list of those items most requested by the people affected. If you can help please provide the items to the Delridge Community Center at 4501 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106 during operating hours 9am to 8pm.
One family
- Natashija A. Sweats/Shirts --16/XL
- Michael W. Sweats/Shirts --XXL/40
- O'Shea A-W Baby Clothing --3mos.
Second Family
- Honoluul A. Blouse/Pants --L/XL
- Sesen B. Shoes/Blouse/Pants --8/M/M
- Heaven A. (15 yr. old) Shoes/Blouse/Pants 8/ 1/2 /M/M
- Kani M. Blanket (not wool)
Other items needed:
- Clothes/ Size 10 boys
- Shoes/ Size 8+ boys
- Socks/ Size 6+ boys
- Underwear/ Size 4 boys
- Socks/ Underwear for men sizes M/L/XL
- Socks/Underwear for women size M/L/XL
- Diapers Size 1 and 5
- Blankets, pillows.
- Long dresses and skirts for females S/M/L/XL
- Hygiene products for Men and Women
