Patrick Robinson

If you can help the victims of the fire that destroyed Building B at the Lam Bow Apartments on Sept. 27 you are urged to bring needed items to the Delridge Community Center.

Can you help Lam Bow Apartment fire victims?

The victims of the huge fire that swept through the Lam Bow Apartments on Delridge Way SW on Tuesday, Sept. 27 lost more than their home. They are without some basic items and are asking for help from the community.

Here's a list of those items most requested by the people affected. If you can help please provide the items to the Delridge Community Center at 4501 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106 during operating hours 9am to 8pm.

One family

Natashija A. Sweats/Shirts --16/XL

Michael W. Sweats/Shirts --XXL/40

O'Shea A-W Baby Clothing --3mos.

Second Family

Honoluul A. Blouse/Pants --L/XL

Sesen B. Shoes/Blouse/Pants --8/M/M

Heaven A. (15 yr. old) Shoes/Blouse/Pants 8/ 1/2 /M/M

Kani M. Blanket (not wool)

Other items needed:

Clothes/ Size 10 boys

Shoes/ Size 8+ boys

Socks/ Size 6+ boys

Underwear/ Size 4 boys

Socks/ Underwear for men sizes M/L/XL

Socks/Underwear for women size M/L/XL

Diapers Size 1 and 5

Blankets, pillows.