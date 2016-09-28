City of Seattle appoints seven new members to the Seattle Youth Commission

Sealth student Clarissa Perez will represent White Center

information from the City of Seattle

The City of Seattle has appointed seven members and re-appointed the eight existing members to the Seattle Youth Commission. The appointments occurred at a special City Council Committee meeting held at 4:00 p.m. to accommodate the schedules of the students.

Appointed by the Mayor and Seattle City Council, the 15 youth commissioners work with elected officials, city staff, community leaders, and young people citywide to make positive changes in their communities through policy, organizing, and events. In addition to representing youth across the city, commissioners receive hands-on experience in the public sector and learn how to cultivate the youth voice in city policy.

Youth Commissioners serve a two-year term and meet on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays from 4:00—6:00 pm in Seattle City Hall. Members represent each of the seven Council Districts, and there are eight at-large positions.

The Youth Commissioners for 2016-17 are:

Andy Huynh - South Beacon Hill - South Seattle Community College

Anne Maher - Lakewood/Seward Park - Bishop Blanchet High School

Becky Scurlock - Madison Park - Lakeside High School

Isabella Sundy - Green Lake - Bishop Blanchet High School

Jess Juanich - Central District - University of Washington

Kaileah Mayer - Upper Rainier Beach - Lakeside High School

M Xochitl Wilder - Queen Anne - Seattle Central Community College

Ziah Daily - Central District - University Preparatory School

*Carter Sylvia - Roosevelt - Nathan Hale High School

*James Mounts - Sunset Hill - WAVA-OMAK Online High School

*Clarissa Perez - White Center - Chief Sealth International High School

*Catherine Zhu - Matthews Beach - Ingraham High School

*Victoria Johnson - Skyway - Summit Sierra Charter High School

*Leila Adams - Central District - Garfield High School

*Dhani Srinivasan - Ballard - Ballard High School

*Indicates new commissioners