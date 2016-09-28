New ice cream flavor will benefit White Center Food Bank

Full Tilt Ice Cream, Shipwreck Honey, and City Fruit will make Honey Fig

White Center based Full Tilt Ice Cream and West Seattle's Shipwreck Honey are teaming up with City Fruit to benefit the White Center Food Bank to create new flavor called "Honey Fig", available in both scoops and pints, with a portion of the proceeds going to the food bank.

“ This is really exciting.” said Rick Jump, director of The White Center Food Bank. The idea for this flavor has been bouncing around for awhile. City Fruit has provided Full Tilt with local figs, and Shipwreck supplied the honey. This project will support City Fruit, which supplies fruit to local food banks, and The White Center Food Bank that feeds thousands a families every year. This flavor is just the first in the series that will utilize fruit from City Fruit to benefit the food bank.



Full Tilt was founded in 2008 and has now grown to four retail locations and a thriving wholesale business.

Shipwreck Apiaries is a West Seattle pollination & honey company with emphasis on the honeybee. Over the past 8 years their reach has expanded with a honeybee program that focuses on the education, promotion, sustainable and the long-term health of the endangered honeybee.

City Fruit is a local nonprofit dedicated to making the most of the urban fruit tree canopy. They promote the cultivation of urban fruit in order to nourish people, build community, and protect the climate. In their eight-year history, they have harvested over 160,000 pounds of fruit, donating the best to 50 meal programs and food banks in Seattle. In addition, City Fruit maintains nearly 600 trees on public land. More information about City Fruit can be found on www.cityfruit.org.