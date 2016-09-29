41 unit efficiency apartment bldg. with five parking spaces up for Administrative Design Review

A forty one unit efficiency apartment building with five parking spaces proposed for 5962 California Ave SW is up for Administrative Design Review.

A proposed four story 41 unit efficiency apartment building, Permit 3024606, located at 5952 California Ave SW is up for a an Administrative Design Review with Seattle's Department of Planning and Development. The project would consist of 37 small efficiency units and 4 efficiency dwelling units (41 units total). Surface parking for five vehicles would be provided on the site. Existing structures would be demolished. It's owned by Gary Cobb of GNC LLC.

OPPORTUNITY FOR COMMENT

The Director will accept written comments to assist in the preparation of the early design guidance through October 12, 2016. You are invited to offer comments regarding important site planning and design issues, which you believe, should be addressed in the design for this project.



Comments and requests to be made party of record should be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov or



City of Seattle – Seattle DCI – PRC

700 5th Avenue, Suite 2000

PO Box 34019

Seattle, WA 98124-4019

PROCESS

Following the public comment period, the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (Seattle DCI) will issue a written Early Design Guidance report identifying the highest priority city-wide and neighborhood specific Design Guidelines applicable to the proposed design. This report will also consider public comment provided to Seattle DCI. A copy of the report will be sent to those who commented or requested to be made a party of record.

Following this early design guidance process, the applicant may apply for their land use permit. An opportunity for public comment will be provided at that time.

MORE INFORMATION

This proposal may be viewed at our Design Review Program website at www.seattle.gov/DPD/aboutus/news/events/DesignReview/SearchPastReviews/. For more information regarding this application or the Design Review process, you may contact the Land Use Planner listed above, go to the Design Review Program website or visit our office at the address above. (We are open from 8 am to 4 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10:30 am to 4 pm Tuesday and Thursday.)