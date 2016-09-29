Patrick Robinson

SDOT crews were working to install wiring and controls for a new crossing signal at the intersection of 35th SW and SW Kenyon. The new signal is part of SDOT's Vision Zero program to improve safety.

Crosswalk finally coming to 35th SW and Kenyon Street SW; Part of SDOT Vision Zero changes

SDOT crews were busy installing the wiring and controls for a flashing beacon crosswalk at the intersection of 35th SW and SW Kenyon Street on Sept. 29.

Long requested by the businesses near the intersection including Swedish Automotive, The Tap Station, Locol Barley and Wine, The Westy Sports and Spirits, Kenyon Hall, and Southwest Dry Cleaners, the new cross walk will have flashing side beacons similar to those found on California Avenue SW and SW Dakota Street.

The project cost is expected to be around $50,000.



JP Vidican, an owner at The Westy was happy to see the new traffic controls which are all part of the changes still in process on 35th which went on a serious "road diet" this year changing from four lanes to two plus a turning lane.

"Patrons of The Westy have commented how much safer it is to park along the 35th corridor. Most notably there has not been a single side swipe since the changeover. Sideswipes were a weekly occurrence so we are happy that our guests no longer return to damaged vehicles. Pedestrians have a safer path to cross the street now that there are just two lanes to navigate. We've noticed vehicles have been more prone to stop for pedestrians when one car stops. We realize we still have a ways to go before these changes work for everyone. Speeds have come down which were the primary focus of all these changes. There is no denying that slower speeds have occurred. Perhaps with better timed lights and the addition of left turn signals some of the congestion will ease for everyone. We are welcome to any changes that improve safety and mobility for everyone," said Vidicans.

Other changes for 35th SW lie ahead including signal options potentially at SW Dawson St, SW Juneau St, or SW Graham St. Also coming in the near future are further efforts toward Seattle Greenways

This is all part of SDOT's effort to redesign 35th Ave SW to improve safety as part of their Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries.

Some facts about 35th SW

Principal arterial roadway

Adjacent land uses

Single family and multi-family residential, commercial, industrial

Two libraries, two parks

Three schools within one block

Speed limit 35 miles per hour

Transit corridor

Average Daily Traffic:

16,500 vehicles per day at SW Roxbury Street

24,600 vehicles per day at SW Alaska Street

294 collisions, 128 injuries and 2 fatalities in the last three years (2011-2014)

5 fatalities in the last ten years (2004-2013)

Future potential changes coming to 35th SW according to SDOT

Fauntleroy to Edmunds

No changes planned. The segment north of Alaska to be repaved through the Levy to Move Seattle.

Edmunds to Juneau

Our preliminary concept would redesign this 1⁄2 mile segment to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

SW Dawson Street

At Dawson, a marked crosswalk or full traffic signal are being considered to ease access to and from Camp Long and provide a greenway connection.

A new signal at Dawson may require maintaining 4 lanes for vehicular traffic on 35th.

SW Juneau Street

A new signal or turn restrictions with a new pedestrian crossing are being examined to address a history of serious left turn collisions.

SW Graham Street

The have been 2 fatal collisions at this location in the last 10 years (1 pedestrian, 1 bicyclist).

Temporary curb extensions will be installed to reduce crossing distances and enhance pedestrian visibility in 2016.

SW Graham Street, also a potential greenway crossing, is a candidate for a new signal or marked crosswalk in Phase 2.

Juneau to Graham

Several options are being considered for this segment including extending the rechannelization south to Graham Street. The proposed Greenway is evaluating the corridor for a crossing at Juneau or Graham that would add a new marked crosswalk or full signal. A new traffic signal may require 4 travel lanes.

Holly to Graham

This segment of 35th will likely retain 4 to 5 general purpose travel lanes.