UPDATE: A la Mode Pies celebrates in West Seattle Junction; Official opening is Oct. 3
Update 9/29/16
In a private party for friends and media Ala Mode Pies celebrated their new location in the West Seattle Junction with dozens of samples of pies, "pie fries", boozy milkshakes, Pie Babies, and more. The event was meant to show off the brand new location for the company which already operates a store in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. They showed off their crazy fast apple peeling machine and samples of their sweet and savory pies from French Apple to Beef Brisket and potato were going fast. Owner Chris Porter was on hand and explained, "I love this place. Our Phinney Ridge location has a charm all its own but this place is how I imagined the store could be."
Original Post Sept. 12
Set to open Oct. 3, A la Mode Pies will offer fresh breakfast, lunch, and dinner with both sweet and savory style pies and more. "If you look at it we are right in the West Seattle restaurant corridor", said owner Chris Porter.
This will be the second location for the company which operates the original in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood which opened four years ago.
The café is located at Junction 47 (4225 SW Alaska Street) near the corner of Alaska St. and California Ave, 8am – 10pm, Sunday through Thursday, and Friday - Saturday, 8am – 11pm.
Ala Mode will also offer a "pie time" happy hour that begins at 3:14pm daily (a nod to the mathematic designation for circle called pi 3.14, which also happens to be National Pie Day in March).
The full menu includes a dozen fruit and cream pie flavors that will change seasonally,coffee, beer, wine, and "boozy milkshakes" though no cocktails.
The pies are all handmade, and baked on site. They are priced at $29 each. The quality of the handmade process and ingredients means they can sell 150 pies on an average Saturday. "The whole neighborhood is going to smell like pie," said Porter.
The company also produces pies for Safeco Field, Century Link, five or six restaurants and more. "On Thanksgiving we sell a thousand pies in 24 hours," Porter said.
“Our West Seattle café will celebrate beloved classics while introducing deliciously unconventional spinoffs,” said Porter,
“We’re rebelling against the notion that pie is just for dessert with a wide selection of main dish savories.”
On the savory side they will feature Slow Braised Beef and Potato, Spinach and Feta, Chicken Pot Pie, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Mexican-inspired Hey, Hey Ole’ pies.
For breakfast quiche will be served warm by the slice.
Any time of day, customers can enjoy pies and more including:
- PieFries™– shreds of buttery pie dough sprinkled with parmesan and herbs or cinnamon and sugar
- PiesCream™– hand-churned ice cream by the pint in six flavors: Bourbon Butterscotch, Blue Hawaiian, Spiced Apple, Pumpkin Pie, Mexican Chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla
- Pie-Inspired Boozy Milkshakes – named after West Seattle landmarks like the Admiral Apple and Genesee Grasshopper.
- Take-and-bake gluten-free whole pies
Also offered will be a prix fixe menu where a slice of pie with salad or soup and dessert in various combinations.
The 2000-sq. ft. café design will give customers a front-row seat to the pie-making process. A visual highlight is the custom-made apple peeler that skins, cores, and scores 15 apples per minute. Other unique details include a coffee condiment station repurposed from a 1940s pie safe, vintage chandelier lighting, and shelves crafted from the salvaged wood planks of a barn in Duvall, WA.
There is seating for 25 people inside. The restaurant will employ 25 people.
“I want customers to be delighted at every turn – from the menu, to the merchandise, to the overall experience,” said Porter. “This café is the vision of A la Mode Pies fully realized.”
The most common question Porter gets is, "What is the Blue Hawaiian"? He explains that it is a crumble top pie "combination of blueberries, pineapple and toasted coconut," and it remains one of his biggest sellers.
A la Mode Pies in West Seattle also offer weekly Pie Mastery classes focused on preparing sweet and savory pies as well as morning quiche. Private group classes are also available. The Pie Guy will continue to teach weekly pie classes at the Phinney Ridge location.
Since 2009, A la Mode Pies has earned its reputation for serving the “Best Pies in Seattle” by the readers of Seattle Weekly, Sunset, Seattle Magazine, and Seattle Met Magazine – to name just a few. In August 2015, A la Mode Pies was nationally profiled in a PBS Special called, “A Few Good Pie Places.”
