100 Women Who Care donated $3800 to the West Seattle FoodBank last June. Now they need your help to pick the next charity to assist.

100 Women Who Care donate to the West Seattle Food Bank

This past June, the 100 Women Who Care giving circle chose West Seattle Food Bank for their donation of $3800 to support their Back Pack Program.

They are a group of women who lead busy lives but want to do some good in the community. They meet 3 times a year and agree to help one local charity in a really BIG way.......

100 people x $100 = $10,000 impact to a charity chosen by the group.

Come join 100 Women Who Care to choose the next charity to receive their donation. The charities up for vote are: The Tears Foundation , Major Taylor Project , Lady Bug House .



If you join prior to the event, Make a Commitment, you get to nominate your favorite charities for selection at our Oct. 5th event. See their website for more information, 100 Women Who Care

Invite your friends and join us for the evening.

p.s. If you are unable to attend, there is online voting. If you have any questions, please contact them at 100womenseattle@gmail.com

