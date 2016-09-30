The donations to the Lam Bow Apartment fire victims have quickly filled up all the space available at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on Delridge Way SW so those in charge have asked that the public hold off on further contributions for now.

No more donations needed for now for Lam Bow apt. fire victims

The outpouring of community support for the victims of the recent fire at the Lam Bow apartments on Delridge Way has been amazing, but the things donated have quickly over taken the ability of those in charge to store and sort it.

People had been asked to bring clothing and other items to the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center but David Bestock of the center said today, "We’ve got a ton of donations here, are having to call in support to sort stuff and disseminate to shelter residents, and I think at least until displaced folks find a place to live, we’ve got more than they can handle."

All the donations made were greatly appreciated but for now, please hold off at their request.